N26 en route for 200,000 customers here; 7m in the world





Digital bank N26 is on track to double its Irish customer base in 18 months, as it expects to hit the 200,000 Irish customer mark this quarter. This represents 100,000 additional customers who have signed up for Germany-based fintech since January 2020. The digital bank has seen strong growth in its markets in Europe and the United States thanks to changes in financial habits since the outbreak of the pandemic. It may also have benefited here from the decision of the two major banks in recent months to change the fee structure of their checking accounts which will see a significant portion of their customers pay more for their checking account services. N26, and its main rival Revolut, would be seen as contenders to benefit from any change in banking habits, as they can offer their services at rates considered to be very competitive compared to traditional banks. The Germany-based bank offers three monthly subscription offers to its customers. N26’s customer base in Ireland is mostly 20-34 year olds, making up just over half of all customers here. The 18-19 age group is the fastest growing, followed by 65 and over. The value of global transactions around the world on N26 services reached an all-time high in 2020, reaching more than 5.5 billion euros per month. This reflects the increase in online spending volumes, especially during lockdowns in its markets in 2020, including Ireland. Now in its sixth year of operation, N26 operates in 25 countries across Europe and the United States, where it has a separate banking license. It serves 7 million customers in these markets through operations in eight locations, including Berlin, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Milan, Paris, Vienna, New York and São Paulo. Although it increased its revenue base in 2019, the operation continues to show a loss. Its latest figures – which apply to the 2019 financial year – show that the company recorded a net loss of almost € 217m. Much of this was explained by an expansion of its operations across Europe, including a new tech hub in Vienna and the United States and a tripling of its workforce to 1,500. The bank increased its net interest income – a key measure of profitability – by 82% over the year to reach 9.3 million euros.







