Stockholm Stock Exchange 2020 Year-End Report: LUNE

Strong financial performance with free cash flow generation of $ 448m, lower than expected operating costs of $ 2.69 per boe and net debt reduced to $ 3.9 billion

Balance sheet refinanced with $ 5 billion corporate facility with significantly improved terms

The Board of Directors proposes to increase the 2020 dividend by 80% to $ 1.80 per share, or $ 512 million

Record quarterly production in the fourth quarter of 185 Mboepd and 2021 production forecast set between 170 and 190 Mboepd

Production of the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 platter increased to 500 Mbopd gross, with an expected increase to 535 Mbopd by mid-2021

Edvard Grieg’s reserves increased from 50 MMboe to 350 MMboe of 2P raw ultimate salvage, extending the plateau for another year until the end of 2023

Generate growth with resource additions of 210% of production in 2020 and a pipeline of new projects with net resources of around 200 Mboe maturing for development under temporary tax incentives

Acceleration of the decarbonization strategy to achieve carbon neutrality from 2025 of operational emissions

3 months Production at Mboepd 164.5 185.1 93.3 135.1 Income and other income in MUSD 2,564.4 779.7 2 948.7 749.7 CFFO in MUSD 1528.0 276.7 1378.2 392.9 Per share in USD 5.38 0.97 4.36 1.20 EBITDAX in MUSD1 2 140.2 708.4 1,918.4 695.5 Per share in USD1 7.53 2.49 6.07 2.45 Free cash flow in MUSD 448.2 -97.5 1,271.7 153.8 Per share in USD 1.58 -0.34 4.03 0.54 Net income in MUSD 384.2 303.7 824.9 155.3 Per share in USD 1.35 1.07 2.61 0.56 Adjusted net income in MUSD 280.0 86.9 252.7 78.9 Per share in USD 0.99 0.31 0.80 0.28 Net debt in MUSD 3 911.5 3 911.5 4,006.7 4,006.7

1 Excludes the reported after-tax accounting gain of USD 756.7m in 2019 on the disposal of a 2.6% direct stake in the Johan Sverdrup project.

Comment from Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy:

I am happy to report that in 2020 Lundin Energy delivered another set of strong results. Our operations and key projects remain on track, despite the impact of COVID-19 and unprecedented volatility in oil prices, demonstrating the resilience of our industry-leading low-cost business.

It has been a difficult year for all, with the impact of COVID-19 on the health of peoples, society and of course the global oil market. At Lundin Energy, we continue to manage impact with agility and flexibility, preserving the well-being of our people while keeping our top business priorities on track. We came out of 2020 with a record fourth quarter production of 185 Mboepd, or an annual production of 165 Mboepd in the upper end of the initial range, despite production cuts imposed by the Norwegian government. Operating costs were only $ 2.69 per boe, below forecast for the year.

Our world-class assets continue to outperform and production is now expected to exceed 200 Mboe / d by 2023. Edvard Grieg’s final gross 2P recovery has been raised to 350 Mboe, almost double the sanction level of the original project . Along with developments related to the area, this extends the production plateau until the end of 2023, which I think will go further with benefits and opportunities for exploring the area. At Johan Sverdrup, we hit the Stage 1 production plateau earlier than expected and facility capacity has been significantly increased with the expectation of reaching up to 535 Mbopd gross from mid-2021. This is an increase of 95 Mbopd from design levels, and the field’s full plateau is expected to increase to 720 Mbopd, when Phase 2 kicks off in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Our growth strategy continues to deliver results with total resource additions in 2020 of 210% of volumes produced. With a portfolio of nine potential new projects, priority for development in the new fiscal environment, and our active exploration and evaluation program in 2021, targeting more than 300 million boe of non-risky net resources, I am convinced that we can continue to expand our resources.

Financially, we had a good year, despite historically low oil prices, delivering free cash flow of USD 448m, covering our 2020 dividend more than 1.4 times, allowing us to deleverage the business to average realized price of oil of 40.0 USD per barrel. Liquidity was further enhanced through the successful refinancing of the company through a committed USD 5 billion corporate facility, with significantly improved terms. I am pleased to note that the Board of Directors is recommending an 80% dividend increase of $ 1.80 per share (total $ 512 million), clearly demonstrating our commitment to sustaining and increasing shareholder returns. Companys policy remains to pay a sustainable dividend even below $ 50 per barrel.

We have also implemented our decarbonisation strategy in 2020. Work continues on the electrification of our main producing assets in parallel with our investments in renewable energies to compensate for and replace the electricity we consume. Associated with our natural carbon capture projects, we can now achieve carbon neutrality from 2025; a first for the upstream industry, and one that shows that we can deliver both profitable growth and environmental benefits.

It is an honor to take the reins of this industry leading company and I would like to express my deep gratitude to Alex Schneiter for his exceptional leadership over the past five years. His foresight and ambition mean that Lundin Energy is, and will continue to be, at the forefront of the industry. I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support during this very difficult year. I look forward to reporting on our active 2021 program and am encouraged by the prospects for the company, which is well positioned to generate resilient and sustainable growth in the future.

