Swatch drops to first loss in nearly 40 years as pandemic hits watch sales





ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swatch Group on Thursday announced its first annual loss since the Swiss watchmaker’s debut almost 40 years ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic beat demand in the luxury sector. The company recorded a net loss of 53 million Swiss francs ($ 60 million) for 2020, its first loss since 1983 – the year the Swatch Group was established in its current form and launched the Swatch plastic watch. . Lockdown restrictions that have closed stores and drastically reduced sales from international travel have weighed on sales for the Biel-based company, which also sells more expensive Tissot, Longines and Omega watches. The Swatch Group, like other watchmakers, was also affected by the political unrest in Hong Kong, which drastically reduced the number of Chinese tourists to the territory during the year. Peer Richemont posted a 14% drop in sales at constant exchange rates for the nine months ending Dec. 31, but advanced in the Christmas quarter on strong jewelry sales. Unlike Richemont, Swatch Group cannot fall back on a jewelry business and its entry-level Swatch and Tissot brands are vulnerable to competition from smartwatches like the Apple Watch. As a result, sales of the Swatch Group 2020 fell by almost a third to 5.59 billion francs. The 32% drop was worse than the 22% drop reported by the Swiss watch industry as a whole. The company offered to reduce its dividend, reducing its 2020 payout for the most frequently traded bearer share to 3.50 francs from 5.50 francs a year earlier. Still, Swatch – famous for its bullish view of the market – has signaled signs of recovery. China, the world’s largest luxury watch market, saw double-digit growth in the second half of 2020, while the United States saw sales reach pre-pandemic levels in December, Swatch said. For 2021, the Group sees a good chance that sales in local currencies will approach those of 2019, with significantly improved margins, he said. The Group’s management anticipates a strong catch-up in global consumption of watches and jewelry in 2021, as has already been observed in mainland China after the normalization of the health situation. Despite the optimistic outlook, Swatch shares are expected to open 2.5% less in pre-market activity. We also expect a turnaround in FY21 but see the outlook as very optimistic, said René Weber, analyst at Bank Vontobel. Reporting by John Revill. Additional reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Edited by John Miller and Mark Potter

