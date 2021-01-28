AllianceBlock connects to the partner platform of the London Stock Exchange group





UTRECHT from Netherlands, January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –AllianceBlock, the world’s first compliant decentralized capital market, today announced that it has signed an agreement to join Partner platform of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Providing Institutional Members with the ability to have direct market access to AllianceBlock, the partner platform supports AllianceBlock to deliver innovative applications and services to financial markets. LSEG’s partner platform provides AllianceBlock with access to unique go-to-market resources and help them in their mission to create the world’s first compliant decentralized capital market. Joining the Partner Platform enables AllianceBlock to reach institutional clients through LSEG’s Global Innovation Network, a network infrastructure specifically designed to support financial services transactions. It also provides LSEG’s community of connected clients, investment firms, sell-side brokers, data and technology providers, the ability to access AllianceBlock directly through their existing connections to LSEG. Amber Ghaddar“Said the founder of AllianceBlock,” This is an important step in our journey to connect traditional financial players and new digital asset classes. Creating this new world of opportunity depends on ensuring that all players in the ecosystem are allowed to act confidently and transparently. LSEG is a global leader in global financial market infrastructure and we are pleased to join its platform of partners as we work to build the first globally compliant decentralized capital market. “ Rachid Ajaja, CEO and Founder of AllianceBlock, said, “AllianceBlock fills a much needed gap that has arisen in today’s global financial ecosystem as a result of the innovations we have seen over the past few years. One of the biggest challenges in connecting institutional finance to the new digital asset class ensures that access to decentralized markets is reliable and secure and meets globally recognized industry standards. Through the partner platform, AllianceBlock is able to provide institutional participants in the financial markets access to new opportunities offered by our decentralized protocol which automates the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product in a secure and compliant manner. . “ Nigel Harold, Group Head Global Business Services at LSEG, added: “We are delighted that AllianceBlock has chosen to join the LSEG Partner Platform. AllianceBlock’s decentralized capital markets ecosystem can benefit from LSEG’s extensive experience to enable business partners to bring their financial applications closer to the business community, leveraging our global network of clients and our critical connectivity infrastructure. to the mission “. For more information visit https://allianceblock.io/ Amber Ghaddar, The founder of AllianceBlock is available for interviews About AllianceBlock AllianceBlock builds the world’s first compliant decentralized capital market. The AllianceBlock protocol is a decentralized and independent Layer 2 blockchain that automates the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. Incubated by three of the From Europe most prestigious incubators: Station F, L39 and Kickstart Innovation in Zurich, and led by a very experienced team of former JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, investment bankers and quants, AllianceBlock is poised to disrupt the $ 100 trillion securities market with its state-of-the-art, globally compliant decentralized capital market. For more information visit: https://www.allianceblock.io/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428136/AllianceBlock_Logo.jpg SOURCE AllianceBlock

