Risk Currencies Strike As Sour Sentiment Boosts Dollar





LONDON (Reuters) – Riskier currencies such as the commodity-linked Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone fell to multi-week lows against the US dollar on Thursday, as risk sentiment soured on global markets boosted the greenback. FILE PHOTO: One hundred US dollar bills can be seen in this photo taken in Seoul on February 7, 2011. REUTERS / Lee Jae-Won The decline in stocks on Wall Street Wednesday, Asia overnight and the opening in Europe contributed to a change in sentiment. [.EU] [.N] At 8:52 a.m. GMT, the dollar was trading 0.14% higher against a basket of currencies. It won against the Australian, who lost as much as 0.8% to 76.02 cents US, its lowest level against the dollar since December 30. The neighboring New Zealand dollar, or Kiwi, fell half a percent to 71.22 US cents. The Canadian dollar, or loonie, hit its lowest level in a month, weakening to 1.286 per US dollar. The Norwegian krone fell to its lowest in five weeks at 8.7226 per dollar, falling as low as 0.8% at the start of trading in London. Analysts note that some of the optimism around vaccines fueling a global economic recovery has evaporated, as several countries, particularly in Europe, have been slow to roll out them and have encountered problems. to do it. The European Union, which is far behind the United States, China and Britain in vaccine deployment, has asked AstraZeneca to explain how it will provide the bloc with reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine from plants from Europe and Great Britain. Britain said on Thursday it was to receive all the COVID-19 vaccines it had ordered and paid for. The story of the weak European recovery continues, said Lars Sparres Merklin, senior analyst at Danske Bank. A vaccine deficit is now center stage, and risk aversion to European assets from the start of the week has spread to global assets. The USD was the natural winner. Darker economic news was also expected, the data should show that the US economy has likely contracted at its fastest pace since World War II in 2020 as COVID-19. The trade departments’ snapshot of the fourth quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is also expected to show that the pandemic’s recovery falters as the year ends amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections and depletion of nearly $ 3 trillion in government relief. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left its benchmark overnight interest rate close to zero and pledged to continue pumping money into the economy through bond purchases, noting that the pace of the recovery in economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months. Across the pond, the euro hovered below $ 1.21, down 0.2% on the day after losing its low in more than a week against the dollar on Wednesday. European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have stepped up their mentions of the euro in recent weeks, with the most recent comments indicating that the ECB may even cut its deposit rate to verify the strength of the continents’ common currency. The British pound fell 0.4% to $ 1.3637. Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by William Maclean

