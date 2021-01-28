Global Stock Markets Slip As GameStop Stock Surge Raises Concern in DC Affairs Business





Hello and welcome to our continued coverage of the global economy, financial markets, euro area and business. The extraordinary surge in the share price of US video game retailer GameStop and other struggling companies has caught the attention of the White House and US regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, who have both said they are monitoring the situation. There has been a wave of betting from small investors, who discuss their investments in online forums such as Reddit. GameStops shares have climbed this year from $ 3.25 in April to $ 347.51 last night. GameStop’s three largest shareholders have earned more than $ 2 billion from the recent astronomical rise in the company’s shares. He became a David and Goliath battle between small investors and Wall Street companies. Yesterday, a U.S. hedge fund that had invested heavily in betting on the failing of the ailing video game store, a practice called shorting, pulled out. Melvin Capital Management, one of many companies on Wall Street standing out to make money for investors if GameStops shares fall, told CNBC it closed its short position after suffering a huge loss . Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK, says:

While not many people shed much tears over large-scale hedge fund losses, after all, if you play with fire be prepared to burn yourself out, the market turmoil is highlighting a number of areas of the market, what may prompt regulatory scrutiny in the future, namely the monitoring of retail discussion forums and bulletin boards, and how they drive markets. With a large number of smaller investors swarming over heavily sold stocks in what looked like a coordinated move, the frenzy raises all sorts of questions about possible market manipulation. It is already illegal for institutions to coordinate as we see now in the evolution of the prices of these stocks, which raises questions about the legality of what is currently happening on these forums. Regulators have already said they are monitoring what is going on, raising the possibility of further action if it causes further market instability. Global equity markets took a bit of trouble yesterday, with the Dow Jones posting its biggest one-day decline since October, and European markets are expected to open lower this morning. Asian stocks were also in the red, with the Japanese Nikkei closing 1.53% lower and Hong Kong Hang Seng losing 2.36% and the Australian market losing 2.02%. The US Federal Reserve issued a slightly more pessimistic assessment when it left its policy unchanged last night, with interest rates near zero and monthly bond purchases of $ 120 billion. The Fed acknowledged in its post-meeting statement that the economic recovery had weakened in the last two months of last year, but balanced that short-term pessimism with greater optimism that vaccines had reduced. medium-term risks to the outlook. Paul Ashworth, Chief Economist for North America at Capital Economics, said:

We don’t expect the Fed to start cutting back on asset purchases until early next year, and we believe the first interest rate hike may be delayed until 2024. ING economists said:

If the immunization program gains momentum and consumer spending rebounds strongly upon reopening, reducing QE will increasingly become a theme for the markets. In the press conference [Fed chair Jerome] Powell again argued that the economy was far from being healed and therefore withdrawing the stimulus too soon outweighed the risks of withdrawing it later. Apple and Facebook reported better-than-expected results after the market closed, while Teslas’ numbers were mixed. Apple had its most profitable quarter of all time. Tesla sold 35% more electric cars in 2020 and revenue grew 37%, faster than expected, but profits fell below expectations due to increased sales of cheaper models and the huge $ 267 million award given to its founder and CEO Elon Musk. Tesla shares fell 5% in the secondary market. In the UK, auto production fell to its lowest level since 1984 last year as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the industry, and Nissan overtook Jaguar Land Rover as the largest carmaker in Britain. Agenda 9am GMT: Business and consumer confidence in Italy in January

10am GMT: Eurozone consumer confidence final for January (forecast: -15.5)

1 p.m. GMT: inflation in Germany for January (forecast: 0.7%)

13:30 GMT: US GDP advance for the fourth quarter (forecast: 4%), trade for December, weekly jobless claims

3 p.m. GMT: US new home sales for December

