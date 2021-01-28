SBI Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui FG launch digital exchange





Bloomberg Hedge fund titans lose billions to Reddit traders running Amok (Bloomberg) – For once Main Street is beating Wall Street. Within weeks, two hedge fund legends – Steve Cohen and Dan Sundheim – suffered deadly losses as amateur traders banded together to tackle some of the the world’s most sophisticated investors. In Cohens’ case, he and Ken Griffin ended up rushing to the aid of a third, Gabe Plotkin, whose company was being demolished, spurred on by the frantic exchanges from GameStop Corp. these past few days would rank among the worst of some of these rich fund manager careers. Cohens Point72 Asset Management is down 10% to 15% so far this month, while Sundheims D1 Capital Partners, one of the best performing funds last year, is down around 20% . Melvin Capital, the Plotkins firm, had lost 30% until Friday, a humiliating turnaround for the hedge fund titans, which in 2020 made a comeback by leaping into the wild markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But this crisis has helped push thousands, if not millions of retail traders into the US stock market, creating a new force that for now professionals seem powerless to fight. Their attackers are a collection of traders using the Reddits thread. wallstreetbets to coordinate their attacks, which appears to focus on stocks known to be held short by hedge funds. The biggest is GameStop, the besieged physical retailer which has climbed over 1,700% this month, but other targets include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The pain is likely spreading across the industry. hedge funds, with rumors swirling among traders of heavy losses at several companies. The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF, which tracks the most popular hedge fund stocks, fell 4.3% on Wednesday for its worst day since September. Fund managers hedged their losing short sales while slashing bullish bets for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. During that time, their total market exits reached the highest level since October 2014, according to data compiled by Goldmans’ blue chip brokerage unit, which was founded in 2018 and had around $ 20 billion. assets at the start of the year. shaken to some extent by the attacks because private companies account for about a third of its holdings, and the company has reduced its exposure, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund is closed to new investment and has no plans to open to additional capital, one of the people said, asking not to be named as such decisions are confidential. The loss of 1s, described by informed people, contrasts with a 60%. Gain for Sundheim, 43, during last year’s pandemic crisis. The social media posts about Melvin Capital’s bankruptcy are categorically false, a representative said. Melvin Capital is focused on generating high quality risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and we appreciate their support. Until this year, Plotkin, 42, had one of the best backgrounds among fund security selectors. speculative. Hed worked for Cohen for eight years and had been one of his biggest money makers before he left to train Melvin. Hes has posted an annualized return of 30% since it opened, ending last year up more than 50%, according to one investor. Another fund, Maplelane Capital, at $ 3.5 billion, lost about 33 % this month to Tuesday in part because of a short position on GameStop, according to investors. Representatives for Point72, D1 and Maplelane all declined to comment. The struggles of some of the biggest hedge funds may have contributed to the 2.6% drop in the S&P 500, its worst drop since October. One theory behind this decline is that funds are selling long bets to get the cash they need to cover their shorts. Cohen, 64, is perhaps the best-known victim of this year’s turmoil so far. The new owner of the New York Mets, whose fund gained 16% in 2020, became a national figure after beating competition from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the ball club. Late Tuesday, Cohen broke his habit of only tweet about the Mets. Hey jockeys keep bringing it, he wrote on the social media platform. For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most reliable source of business information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos