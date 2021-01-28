Review: Morrison’s Valentine’s Day Dine In Offer





Morrison’s Valentine’s Day Dine In offering is already a leader in the battle for meal offerings. Launch on February 10 in stores and February 7 online, it’s 5 less than the 20 M&S Valentine’s Day meal and it includes a starter, a main course, two sides, a dessert and a drink. Drinks include wine, Prosecco and a range of non-alcoholic options. Beginnings include tear-and-share bread and Camembert, palm chorizo, and cooked mussels, while main courses include beef Wellington, salmon, and lamb shanks, among other options. Desserts range from vegan Belgian chocolate brownie pudding to salted caramel and chocolate profiteroles as part of the menu. The range is smaller than that of the M&S agreement. For example, you can only choose six networks instead of ten. However, the choice of desserts and wine is similar to the M&S options. Morrison was the king of the food boxes during the lockdown. They include boxes of essentials, vegetarian boxes and family boxes at affordable prices. However, the Valentine’s Day meal offer is a move upmarket for the brand. As an affordable option with quality food ingredients, it represents better value than the M&S deal and is expected to be a popular option for Valentine’s Day during lockdown. You can order it here. Entrances

The best Chorizo ​​Palmier (VG)

The best Camembert Tear and Share Pain (V)

The best Cooked Scottish Mussels Chianti Red Wine & Iberian Chorizo ​​Sauce 500g

The best Mushrooms stuffed with garlic and cream cheese Sector The best Vegan pasta with mushrooms and leeks (VG)

The best lamb shanks

The best Chicken breast with mushroom butter, porcini breadcrumbs and mushroom masala sauce

The best Beef Wellington

The best Portions of salmon with honey and fennel butter

Morrisons The best Rump matured 21 days in pepper butter Sides The best Chunky Chips with Cornish Sea Salt and Black Pepper (VG)

The best Cauliflower cheese

The best Green peas, green peas and edamame beans (VG)

The best Mix of greens with Jersey butter (V)

The best Maris Piper Dauphinoise Potatoes (V)

The best Ciabbata bread sticks Desserts The best Panna Cotta with Raspberries

The best Twin Lemon Pie

The best Salted Caramel and Chocolate Profiteroles

The best Morrisons Dulche du Leche

The best Two-pack vegan chocolate brownie pudding Wine and Prosecco The best Chilean Merlot (VG)

The best South African Sauvignon Blanc (VG)

The best Pinot Grigio Rose

Morrisons The best Prosecco

The best Trentino Pinot Grigio

The best Marques De Los Rios Rioja Crianza Soft drink The best Sicilian Press Lemonade

The best Raspberry Lemonade Press

The best Pomegramate & Pear Presse

The best Lemon and mint press

The best Ginger beer Chocolates The best Milk chocolate Marc de Champagne truffles

Morrisons The best Chocolate truffles







