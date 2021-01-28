Abcam Plc Appointment of non-executive directors London Stock Exchange: ABC

CAMBRIDGE, UK, January 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Abcam plc (AIM: ABC; Nasdaq: ABCM) (Abcam), a global leader in providing life science research tools, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bessie Lee and Mark Capone as non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Bessie and Mark both bring extensive and complementary executive and non-executive experience to the Abcam Board of Directors.

Based in China, Bessie Lee is the Managing Director of Withinlink, a China-based venture capital firm and marketing tech-focused start-up incubator, which she founded in 2015. Prior to founding Withinlink, Bessie was a Spent nearly three decades at WPP plc, serving as Managing Director in China for Mindshare, GroupM and finally WPP. Bessie is currently a non-executive director of Electrocomponents plc, Homeplus Digital Co Ltd and Shanghai Fuge Information Technology Co Ltd. She also acts as an advisor to Didi Chuxing and Greater Pacific Capital.

Based in the United States, Mark Capone is an accomplished life sciences executive with over 35 years of experience. He spent over 17 years at Myriad Genetics, most recently as CEO and President, during which time he built the company into a leading global precision medicine company. Prior to joining Myriad Genetics, Mark spent 17 years with Eli Lilly and Company in roles across the value chain. Mark is currently Managing Director of Precision Medicine Advisors, a consulting firm for molecular diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology organizations, which he founded in 2020.

Peter Allen, President of Abcam said, “I am delighted to welcome Bessie and Mark to the Abcam Board of Directors. Bessie brings in-depth insight into the dynamics of customer and digital marketing in China, one of our key strategic markets, while Mark brings a wealth of experience in the life sciences industry and a first-hand understanding of our diagnostic customers. and biopharmaceuticals whose expertise will be invaluable as we continue to work on our long-term growth plans.

Mark Capone will join the compensation committee.

The composition of each of the Board committees is confirmed as follows:

Board committee Membership Nomination committee Peter Allen (Chairman)

Louise Patten

Mara Aspinall

Giles Kerr Remuneration committee Louise Patten (President)

Peter Allen

Mara Aspinall

Giles Kerr

Mark Capone Audit and Risk Committee Giles Kerr (Chairman)

Louise Patten

Mara Aspinall

AIM Rules Disclosures

Bessie Chien Ling Lee (55) holds or has held directorships in the five years preceding her appointment at Abcam as follows:

Current directors Previous directors Withinlink (Shanghai) Investment Management Co Ltd Beixi (Shanghai) Trading Co Ltd Electrocomponents plc Shanghai Kuvera Ecommerce Co Ltd Homeplus Digital Co Ltd (formerly China Networks Systems Co Ltd) Weitewei Internet Technology (Shanghai) Co Ltd Shanghai Fuge Information Technology Co Ltd Dabang (Shanghai) Management Co Ltd Kinetic Advertising (Shanghai) Co Ltd GROWWW Communications Group (formerly United Communications Group) Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd. GROWWW Media Co Ltd

Except as noted above, there is no further disclosure to be made in accordance with paragraph (g) of Annex 2 of the AIM Rules.

Mark Christopher Capone (58) holds or has held directorships in the five years prior to his appointment at Abcam as follows:

Current directors Previous directors Precision Medicine Consultants LLC Myriad Genetics Inc Myriad of RMB Laboratoires Myriad Genetics Inc Crescendo Bioscience Inc American Association of Clinical Laboratories Coalition for 21st Century Medicine Assurex Health, Inc

Except as noted above, there is no further disclosure to be made in accordance with paragraph (g) of Annex 2 of the AIM Rules.

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam’s goal is to serve life science researchers around the world to achieve their mission faster. Providing research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers antibodies, tests and other highly validated research tools to reach important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and e-commerce in the life sciences, Abcam’s ambition is to be the most influential company in the life sciences by helping to advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which in turn will generate new treatments and improve health.

Abcam’s global customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers use Abcam’s antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continually evolves its portfolio to meet their needs. A transparent program of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with a state-of-the-art validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has served clients in over 130 countries. Abcams common stock is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ABC) and its American Depositary Shares (ADS) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

For more information, please visit www.abcam.com orwww.abcamplc.com

