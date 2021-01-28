3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Buy Fuel Cell Stocks Now

The astronomical rise in fuel cell inventories has surely captured the attention of investors. Among the main stocks of fuel cells, Connect the power (NASDAQ: PLUG) increased the most. After increasing by more than 1000% in 2020, the title has already almost doubled this year. While hydrogen fuel cell technology looks promising for reducing carbon emissions, it faces many obstacles in its widespread implementation. Here are three main reasons why jumping on the hydrogen train might not be the best idea right now.

1. Fuel cells are not energy efficient

Hydrogen fuel cells use hydrogen to generate electricity. Since the only by-product of this process is water, this appears to be the most environmentally friendly way to generate electricity. However, this is not the case. For starters, the hydrogen used is usually produced by a process called steam reforming, which uses natural gas as an input. Up to 95% of hydrogen in the United States is currently derived from natural gas. Due to the carbon emissions associated with this process, alternative methods of hydrogen production are gaining more and more attention.

These include the production of hydrogen through electrolysis (called green hydrogen), where water is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen with the help of electricity. Essentially, you produce hydrogen using electricity and then use it as an input to generate electricity. It could have been an interesting way to store energy for later use. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. A large amount of energy is wasted in each of these stages, making it a very energy inefficient process. Studies suggest that up to 70% of energy is lost in the process of electrolysing water to produce hydrogen, and then using that hydrogen to generate electricity to drive vehicles.

Even after production, hydrogen has to be stored and distributed at low temperature and high pressure, again requiring significant amounts of energy. Finally, the process of producing electricity from hydrogen in vehicles is again accompanied by energy losses. In comparison, current battery technology is more energy efficient.

That said, it should be noted that the electricity used to recharge the batteries could also be fossil fuel based. Thus, it can be as impure as hydrogen derived from fossil fuels. Then again, the production of hydrogen could be efficient, particularly when there is excess energy that can be used to produce hydrogen and store it. However, the storage and transport of hydrogen has its own challenges. There are a lot of unknowns here, and hydrogen cannot become a viable alternative without government incentives and political support. By comparison, battery technology already appears to be ahead in many ways.

2. Adoption of fuel cell technology is slow

Hydrogen fuel cells are still at an early stage of adoption. On the other hand, falling costs and increasing efficiency have led to greater adoption of lithium-ion batteries, especially in the transportation segment. At the end of 2019, there were only 25,210 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) units in service worldwide. For comparison, 7.2 million battery-electric vehicles, in the light passenger vehicle segment, were on the world’s roads at the end of 2019. This includes plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which have both a gasoline engine and a rechargeable battery. In addition, more than 3 million electric vehicles were sold in 2020, bringing the total number of electric vehicles currently in use to well above 10 million.

One of the main barriers to adopting FCEVs is the lack of supporting infrastructure, such as gas stations. The costs of the FCEV are expected to decrease as the production scale is increased. But as more battery-powered vehicles are adopted, the incentive to promote hydrogen fuel cells may not be huge. This does not necessarily mean that fuel cell technology is doomed. Thanks to technological advancements, combined with government support, fuel cells may see increased adoption in specific segments and geographies. For example, the joint venture project between Plug Power and the French manufacturer Renault reflects the popularity of hydrogen in Europe. However, battery-powered vehicles are certainly the top new low-carbon vehicle sales at this time.

3. Fuel cell companies trade at high valuations

Leading fuel cell companies, including Plug Power, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), have all been generating negative margins for years. Yet they all trade at incredibly high price-to-sell ratios. If fuel cells are adopted more and more, these companies could become profitable over time.

Although some research-based advances may be protected by patents, basic fuel cell technology is open to everyone. Large companies, including oil and gas companies, utilities, or even battery companies, can potentially get viable products to market faster than small fuel cell companies such as Plug Power. In order for fuel cell companies to live up to their sky-high valuations, they must consistently deliver technologically better products at reasonable costs. At the same time, with increased competition, the pressure on margins in the future could be intense.

Given the many risks faced by fuel cell companies, buying their stocks at current valuations is not very attractive at the moment.