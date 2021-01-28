Indonesian Stock Exchange to Publish New Listing Rules – Corporate / Commercial Law





Indonesia: Indonesian Stock Exchange to Publish New Listing Rules

January 28, 2021 Assegaf Hamzah and partners

Indonesia Stock Exchange (“IDX“) is currently preparing a new registration policy to update the current registration policy.1The new regulation will add a definition of public float, which will indicate which shareholders of a public company can be calculated as part of the public shares of such a company. By publishing this new regulation, the IDX hopes to encourage public companies to get more public shareholders during IPOs. The new regulation is also in line with a recent OJK regulation on the creation of e-books (OJK Rule No.41 / POJK.04 / 2020), which was issued to increase public participation in initial public offerings. The current listing regulations determine the free float based on shareholders who are not a major shareholder and a controller. The main shareholders are those who directly or indirectly own at least 20% or a lower threshold as determined by the IDX of the voting rights of the issued shares of a company, while the controllers are parties who directly or indirectly own more 50% of the shares of a public company. with the right to vote or can determine, directly or indirectly, the direction or the policy of this public enterprise. The new definition proposed by the IDX defines a public float as: shares held by shareholders holding less than 5%; these shareholders are not controllers of the public company; and these actions are neither in scripless form, nor considered as own actions. However, the new definition does not further specify whether the shareholders must be independent parties and whether the shares are calculated directly or indirectly. The new registration regulations impose a very low threshold compared to the current regulations as seen above. Once taxed, shareholders who hold more than 5% but less than 20%, who were previously considered public shareholders, will no longer be considered as such. Existing state-owned companies may need time to comply with the new public float requirement, and it is essential to note that failure to comply with this requirement may result in sanctions from the IDX. Another change proposed in the new registration regulations is to add or revise provisions on: the requirements for potential issuers, who will benefit and encourage start-ups to list their shares on the IDX; the requirements that must be met for a public company to remain listed on the main board, which include, among other things, positive equity based on the company’s latest audited financial statements, having more than 750 shareholders, and the absence received a third warning letter from IDX within the past year; and movement between the development board and the main board. Currently, the IDX is still in internal discussion. Further updates will be released when the new registration regulations are promulgated. Footnotes 1 Currently stipulated in the Decree of the Board of Directors of PT Bursa Efek Indonesia No. Kep-00183 / BEI / 12-2018 on Regulation No. IA of Securities Listing on the General Provisions for the Listing of Equity Securities at IDX. The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought on your particular situation.

