Subsea 7 wins offshore contract in Norway Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SUBC

Luxembourg January 28, 2021 – Subsea 7 SA (Oslo Brs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a(1) contract by Equinor for the Northern Lights project.

Subsea 7s scope includes engineering, fabrication and installation of a 100 km CO 2 pipeline that will go from ygarden to CO 2 storage complex, as well as the installation of umbilicals, connection and pre-commissioning activities.

Project management and engineering will begin immediately at the Subsea 7s office in Stavanger, Norway. Pipeline fabrication will take place at the Subsea 7s spoolbase in Vigra, Norway, and offshore operations will be executed in 2022 and 2023.

The Northern Lights project is part of the Norwegian Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CSC) Langskip (Longship) project. The Northern Lights project includes the transport, reception and permanent storage of CO 2 in a reservoir north of the North Sea. CO 2 the receiving terminal will be located in the municipality of Ygarden in western Norway.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7, said: We are proud to be a trusted partner for this project. CCS is an important part of Subsea 7’s strategy to be a proactive participant in the energy transition and our continued drive for a more sustainable future.

Monica Bjrkmann, Vice President of Subsea 7 Norway, said: The Northern Lights project marks the start of a new value chain aimed at reducing carbon emissions in Norway and Europe. We look forward to helping Equinor and its partners complete this pioneering project.

(1) Subsea 7 defines a material contract as between $ 50 million and $ 150 million.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in providing offshore projects and services to the evolving energy sector, creating lasting value by being the industry partner and employer of choice to deliver the efficient offshore solutions the world has requires.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Brs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

