Boeing stock collapses 4% after another appalling earnings report

Boeing (NYSE: BA) The COVID-19 pandemic, the grounding of the 737 MAX and production defects of the 787 Dreamliner combined to crush its commercial aviation business, which delivered just 157 jets last year, down from 806 in 2018.

Over the past few months, Boeing has finally started to see some light at the end of the tunnel. The Food and Drug Administration and its peers around the world have approved several COVID-19 vaccines, paving the way for mass vaccination campaigns. Meanwhile, regulators in most major markets have recertified the 737 MAX. Nonetheless, Boeing’s fourth quarter earnings report highlighted how much work remains to be done at the aerospace giant. That pushed Boeing’s stock down 4% on Wednesday.

Boeing sounds a huge loss

In the last quarter, Boeing’s revenue fell 15% year-over-year to $ 15.3 billion, beating analyst consensus by $ 15.1 billion. However, the company posted a massive basic operating loss of $ 8.4 billion and a basic loss per share of $ 15.25. Analysts were expecting a loss per share of around $ 1.80.

Most of the loss was a pre-tax charge of $ 6.5 billion related to the 777X program. Boeing now plans to start deliveries of the 777X at the end of 2023. Initially, it had planned to deliver the first in mid-2020, and the most recent plan was for deliveries to begin in 2022. Not surprisingly, management s ‘expects more stringent certification requirements given the 737 MAX debacle. Boeing also recognizes that its customers do not want to take delivery of massive jets like the 777X in the short term.

Due to the latter issue, Boeing has reduced its production plans for the 777X for the foreseeable future and reduced the initial carrying amount over which it allocates program costs. This triggered the $ 6.5 billion profit charge.

Boeing also incurred a pretax charge of $ 275 million on its KC-46A military tanker program, which it attributes to pandemic-related disruptions. The services division suffered $ 290 million in pre-tax asset write-downs. Finally, Boeing recorded a pre-tax charge of $ 744 million related to the resolution of the Department of Justice’s investigation into the 737 MAX program.

These pre-tax charges accounted for the bulk of Boeing’s basic operating loss of $ 8.4 billion. This is hardly comforting, considering how often Boeing has recorded earnings charges in recent years.

Money consumption continues

Boeing burned $ 4.3 billion in cash in the last quarter. That’s a terrible result by any normal standard, although it actually represents the smallest quarterly cash outflow the business has of the year. This consumption of cash caused Boeing’s cash and investment balance to drop from $ 1.5 billion sequentially to $ 25.6 billion, while its debt increased by $ 2.6 billion sequentially to $ 63.6 billion.

Going forward, Boeing expects significant improvement in cash flow in 2021 (as well as revenues and profits). That said, the company projects “less use of cash” this year, not a return to positive cash flow.

This is because although Boeing will record higher revenues by delivering 737 MAX and 787 jets customers in its inventory, these deliveries will not generate as much cash as they normally would. Boeing still owes its customers more than $ 5.5 billion in compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding. Customers also apply part of the $ 50.5 billion in advances and progress payments that Boeing holds to pay for the planes. These headwinds are likely to ease by next year, allowing Boeing to generate positive cash flow in 2022.

No quick return to normal

Despite this expected return to positive cash flow next year, investors shouldn’t expect Boeing to fire all cylinders again anytime soon. The aircraft manufacturer’s backlog plunged by $ 100 billion in 2020, ending the year at $ 363 billion, the lowest level in nearly a decade. In addition, this total still includes many orders that may be canceled or postponed for many years in the future.

As a result, Boeing plans to maintain production of its two main aircraft programs – the 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner – well below the record levels recorded a few years ago for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the 777X program will only make liquidity positive around 2025.

In short, Boeing enters 2021 with heavy debt, facing another year of negative cash flow and no clear path to generate as much cash as it did a few years ago. While Boeing shares have fallen 40% over the past year, there are still better options for investing your hard-earned money.