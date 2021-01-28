RoodMicrotec Announces Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenue for 2020 Amsterdam Stock Exchange: ROOD





Total revenue for 2020 was 11.9 million euros (2019: 13.2 million euros)

Substantial overall increase in the second half of the year compared to the first half of 2020

Improved cash flow compared to the start of the year Deventer, 28e January 2021 RoodMicrotec NV, a leading independent semiconductor supply and quality service company, today released the Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenue for full year 2020. Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenue for 2020 stands at to 11.9 million euros, 10% less than in 2019 but includes a substantial increase in the second half of 2020 (6.5 million euros) compared to the first half of 2020 (5.4 million euros ). Total income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.5 million euros, which is in the upper range of the October outlook. The Qualification & Failure Analysis unit shows an increase over 2019, thanks to well-established relationships with long-standing clients. The test operations and supply chain management units show some decrease compared to 2019. This is mainly due to the COVID-19 situation and lower demand due to lockdowns and management stocks. Due to the uncertain market situation, many customers reduced their demand as well as their stocks and therefore did not order new components. This decline was mainly observed in the second quarter of 2020 and improved significantly in the second half. We expected and budgeted for a continued increase in total income in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us significantly. We have continued to serve our customers with our usual high quality, but have seen reduced demand in our testing operations and supply chain management due to changes in inventory management by our customers, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. We have intensified our communication with clients for better planning capacity, and with this information we were able to control our cash position very effectively. Even with an investment in a new test system at the start of the year, the cash position at the end of 2020 has improved significantly compared to the end of 2019. Total revenue per operating unit in 2020 compared to 2019: (x 1,000) 2020 2019 Change Supply chain management 2,659 3 131 -15% Test operations 5 429 6 482 -16% Qualifications and failures analysis 3,786 3,604 + 5% TOTAL 11 874 13,217 -ten% Perspective Currently, it is still not possible to predict the duration of the COVID-19 disruption or the impact of the growing number of infections in Europe. With current visibility, RoodMicrotec expects total revenue in the range of € 12.8 million to € 13.4 million in 2021. Pre-tax profit in 2021 is expected to be between 2% and 4 % of total income. Audit The financial data in this press release has not been verified. Forward-looking statements This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations, estimates and forecasts of the Management Board and on information currently available to the company. Statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to assess, such as general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and changes in statutory laws and regulations. The RoodMicrotec Board of Directors cannot guarantee that its expectations will be realized. Further, RoodMicrotec accepts no obligation to update any statements made in this press release. Financial calendar 22nd April 2021 Publication of the 2020 annual report 22nd April 2021 Conference call for press and analysts 22nd April 2021 Quarter 1-2021 Trading Update tene June 2021 Annual general meeting of shareholders 22nd July 2021 Publication of the 2021 interim report 22nd July 2021 Conference call for press and analysts 14e October 2021 Trading update quarter 3-2021 About RoodMicrotec RoodMicrotec is an independent company leading for the supply of semiconductors and quality services. With over 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well established as a highly valued partner for many companies around the world. The company provides turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire flow of development and production of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities to several million per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, insert testing, assembly, final testing, qualification, fault analysis and logistics. All services meet the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aeronautics, automotive, health and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotecs head office is located in Deventer, the Netherlands, with operational units in Nrdlingen and Stuttgart, Germany. For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com Further information Martin Sallenhag – CEO, Arvid Ladega – CFO

Phone: +31570 745623 Email: [email protected] The Web: www.roodmicrotec.com This press release is published in English and German. In the event of any conflict between these versions, the English version will prevail. 2021 01 28_Preliminary total income 2020_F

