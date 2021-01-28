Preliminary information on Finnvera groups Year 2020 Helsinki Stock Exchange: FVA

Stock market press release dated January 28, 2021, Finnvera Plc, Inside information

Finnvera Group’s 2020 year preliminary information: Separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations shows significant loss due to provisions for losses – The coronavirus pandemic has increased domestic financing, the export financing decreased year on year

The separate result for Finnveras’ export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations for 2020 shows a loss of € 1,178 million due to the significant increase in provisions for losses in guarantee operations of export credit and special guarantee. Of the unprofitable separate result, EUR 829 million is covered by the reserve for export credit guarantees and special guarantees in Finnveras’ balance sheet and the excess amount will be covered by the State Guarantee Fund by the law. Finnvera will request a contribution from the fund of 349 million euros to the State Guarantee Fund. Finnvera Group result for 2020 will show a significant loss due to the separate result. The 2020 result for the Group as a whole will be released on February 23, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic has increased the need for corporate finance in 2020. Domestic financing for Finnveras has increased to an all time high. Export financing has declined year on year.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, Finnvera shifted the pre-pandemic strategy to the background and focused on ensuring the availability of funds for viable businesses and maintaining operating conditions for financing of exports. The number of Finnvera customers grew to around 26,500 (24,500) by the end of 2020.

Separate result for export credit guarantees and special guarantees at a loss

The report of the board of directors and the financial statements of the Finnvera group for 2020 will be published on February 23, 2021. The group result for 2020 will show a net loss due to a significant increase in provisions for losses in credit guarantees at export and special warranty operations.

The separate result for the export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations for 2020 shows a loss of € 1,178 million (profit of € 56 million) before the contribution of the guarantee funds of the State. The loss was caused by provisions for large credit losses in export credit guarantees and special guarantee operations, carried out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The calculation of provisions for credit losses is carried out in accordance with IFRS 9, and the calculated impact of macroeconomic variables and the decline in risk ratings of individual high-risk subjects have contributed to the increase in provisions for losses.

The separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations showing a loss will mainly be covered by the reserve for export credit guarantees and special guarantees on Finnveras’ balance sheet. If the reserve funds are not sufficient to cover the loss, the loss will be covered by the State Guarantee Fund by law. The State Guarantee Fund is a fund not included in the state budget, the funds of which were accumulated in the activities of the predecessor organizations of Finnveras. According to the Law on the State Guarantee Fund, the State is responsible for the export credit guarantees and special guarantees of Finnveras.

The reserve for export credit guarantees and special guarantees on Finnveras’ balance sheet totaled EUR 829 million (EUR 773 million) at the start of 2020. In order to cover the loss, Finnvera will request a contribution from the fund of 349 million euros under the State Fund guarantee.

Domestic funding increased to record high following coronavirus situation

The Finnish Parliament increased the credit and domestic guarantee authorization of Finnveras from the maximum of € 4.2 billion to € 12 billion by amendment in May 2020. This gave a boost to the financing possibilities of Finnveras. The state has increased the credit and indemnification for loss of collateral paid to Finnvera from 50% to 80%.

Finnvera has provided a total of 1.7 billion euros (1.0 billion euros) in financing to companies in Finland. The financing provided includes loans and guarantees as well as export credit guarantees for SMEs and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, this amount includes 239 million euros of national financing granted to large companies. In 2020, Finnvera was authorized to provide working capital financing to large companies for financing needs caused by the coronavirus situation.

The amount of corporate finance restructurings almost tripled compared to the previous year. Domestic funding was extended to all major sectors more than before during this exceptional year. Growth was proportionately highest in tourism, which suffered the most from the coronavirus pandemic, with 174 million euros (55 million euros) in funding granted. Measured in euros, the most significant funding has been granted to industry, ie 787 million euros (526 million euros).

Exposure to domestic financing increased and amounted at the end of 2020 to 2.9 billion euros 2020 (2.3 billion euros).

Export financing decreased in euros, but increased in number

Finnvera provided financing mainly for the export transactions of large companies, 2.9 billion euros (5.2 billion euros) in export credit guarantees and special guarantees and 1.1 billion euros euros (2.5 billion euros) in export credit. Among the main export finance sectors, the effects of the pandemic have been the most severe. About half of Finnveras’ export finance commitments relate to cruise shipping.

The annual volume of export finance is always influenced by the timing of major individual export transactions. Although export financing declined in euros, the number of export credit guarantees increased year over year due to increased demand for credit insurance. Credit insurance agreements have been used in particular by exporting SMEs.

Exposure to export finance was 22.0 billion euros at the end of 2020 (25.2 billion euros). The collateral drawn represented approximately € 11.4 billion (€ 11.1 billion) of the exposure. In other words, around half of the exposure was related to binding financing offers or agreements related to future deliveries by export companies.

Previously published outlook for 2020

On July 1, 2020, Finnvera issued a profit warning, lowering the Finnvera Group’s outlook for 2020. In the first half half-year report released on August 21, 2020, the company estimated that its result for 2020 would show a loss. In the revised outlook released on November 3, 2020, the company estimated that the coronavirus pandemic causes still exceptional uncertainty in the outlook. The Finnvera Group’s profit outlook for 2020 is in line with that given in the January-June half-year report, i.e. due to provisions for credit losses, the Group’s result for 2020 will show a loss. due to the calculated impact of macroeconomic indicators and the decline in the risk ratings of individual risk subjects.

Publication of the Board of Directors’ report and financial statements

The Finnvera Group report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements from January 1 to December 31, 2020 as well as the annual balance sheet will be published on February 23, 2021.

Further information:

Pauli Heikkil, CEO, tel. +358 29460 2400

Ulla Hagman, Chief Financial Officer, Tel. +358 29460 2458

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd, London Stock Exchange, Main Media, www.finnvera.fi/eng