GameStop and AMC trading is restricted by TD Ameritrade, Schwab, Robinhood others

Some major brokerage houses have started to respond to a surge in the price of shares of some companies which has been attributed to rabid buying by individual investors inspired by social media platforms.

TD Ameritrade said on Wednesday it was restricting trading GameStop
GME,
-55.97%
and AMC Entertainment Holdings
AMC,
-60.20%,
along with other names, in the midst of a triple-digit percentage price surge for these companies in recent days.

In an effort to mitigate the risk to our business and our clients, we have put in place several restrictions on certain transactions in $ GME, $ AMC and other securities, a TD Ameritrade spokesperson told MarketWatch, referring to company stock symbols. We made these decisions very cautiously amid unprecedented market conditions and other factors.

Charles Schwab, who bought TD Ameritrade but operates it as an independent retail broker, said he has tightened margin requirements in some of those stocks, including GameStop.

A spokeswoman for Schwab said the platform changed its margin requirements, limiting the amount an investor can borrow, on January 13 and said it has put in place restrictions on certain trades on GME and other titles.

Thursday, Interactive Brokers Group
IBKR,
+ 0.33%
announced that from noon Wednesday, he put GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry Limited BB,
-43.98%,
retailer Express Ltd. EXPR,
-57.49%,
and Koss Corp. KOSS,
-19.78%
trading of options in liquidation only because of the extraordinary volatility of the markets. This meant that investors could only unwind their positions, not create new ones.

In addition, long positions in stocks will require a 100% margin and short positions in stocks will require a 300% margin until further notice, the brokerage said.

We do not believe this situation will abate until the exchanges and regulators stop or put certain symbols into liquidation only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as needed.

The restrictive measures come as shares of video game retailer GameStock soared 1,600% in January, as traders gathered in online discussion forums continued to take big bets on stocks using options. , often calls out of the course that pay off. only if the stock value increases over a specified period.

Traders on sites like Reddits WallStreetBets, and using trading platforms like Robinhood (which in its initial design was supposed to be a social platform organized around stock trading), clashed with hedge fund investors, triggering a battle between sellers and individual investors in GameStop shares.

See: Your guide to the Reddit forum lingo fueling the rise of GameStops and more than half of working mothers say their work performance has plummeted during the pandemic

A spokesperson for Robinhood said those responsible for the trading platform constantly monitor the markets and adjust if we feel it is necessary for the benefit of our clients.

Robinhood said it had also moved the high requirements for GameStop and AMC to 100%, pointing out that Robinhood does not allow short selling of stocks or allow clients to trade naked options.

However, the recent rise of GameStop and AMC Entertainment has spilled over into other areas of the market, like Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY,
-39.25%
and retailer Express Inc. exploded on Wednesday.

Lily: It’s Not Just GameStop: Here Are Some Of The Other Heavily Shorted Stocks That Are Pulling Higher

News alert: Inordinate stock movers: AMC, up 225%; Express, up 140%; GameStop, up 88%

The recent volatile trade has worried some on Wall Street, fearing a rapidly expanding bubble. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 1.86%,
the S&P 500 SPX index,
+ 1.73%
and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,
+ 1.13%
were all down Wednesday.

Regulators have been aware of the recent action, William Galvin, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, telling Barrons in an exclusive statement Tuesday that he was watching the action unfold.

It’s definitely on my radar, said Galvin. I am concerned as this suggests that there is something systematically wrong with the options for trading on this stock.

