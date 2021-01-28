European stocks and Dow futures collapse as hedge funds retreat amid GameStop frenzy





European stocks fell on Thursday, feeling the pressure of a mad day on Wall Street in which major funds pulled positions off the table so as not to get burned by a gang of retail investors punishing sellers at discovered. Down 1.2% on Wednesday, the Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP,

+ 0.17%

traded 1% less. Microchip ASML Holding ASML equipment manufacturer,

+ 1.80% ,

a component of Nasdaq-100, discontinued in Amsterdam, and the pharmaceutical company Roche ROG,

-0.64%

fell into the action of Zurich. YM00 U.S. Equity Futures,

+ 1.97% NQ00,

+ 1.40%

pointed to an opening of declines again on Thursday, but not as steep as the 633 point dive for the DJIA Dow Jones Industrial Average,

+ 1.89%

Wednesday. U.S. markets were also absorbing cautious comments from social media giant Facebook and worse-than-expected results from electric vehicle maker Tesla. The backdrop to the losses in the markets is the remarkable gains of a group of stocks that many hedge funds have bet against. There was no clear catalyst behind the fall in stocks, but market chatter suggests it could be due to hedge funds with short positions on GameStop and other stocks even closing long positions in others. shares to cover their losses, as a result of the rally frenzy in the old group. The slowdown in COVID vaccine deployments in Europe and the United States may also have weighed on market sentiment. On top of that, Wall Street accelerated its fall after the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] decision, said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group. There was already an active pre-release business for GameStop GME,

-31.58% ,

AMC Entertainment AMC,

-61.21%

and BlackBerry BB,

-43.98%

again Thursday. Nokia NOKIA,

-13.10% ENOUGH,

-28.37% ,

the only European company that is defended on the Reddit WallStreetBets forum, in part due to its dual listing in the US, fell 2% in Helsinki, after rising 14% the previous session. The telecommunications equipment maker released a statement on Wednesday saying it had no material explanation for the sudden rise in its inventory. The alcoholic beverage conglomerate Diageo DGE,

+ 3.33% DEO,

+ 4.96%

grew 4%, driven by a 1% increase in organic sales in its fiscal first half. Diageo also increased its interim dividend by 2% and said it expects a sequential improvement in the second half of the year. Actions of the insurer Prudential PRU,

-8.05% PUK,

-7.01% 2378,

-3.79%

fell 7% as he said he weighed a stock offering between $ 2.5 billion and $ 3 billion to take advantage of Asian growth opportunities, while announcing that he would split his branch Jackson National to the States – United on a New York Stock Exchange. listed company. Prudential was previously evaluating an initial public offering from Jackson National.

