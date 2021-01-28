Keppel O&M to Complete Platform Construction Transactions as Part of Larger Restructuring





Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) will stop building platforms as it seeks to enter the renewable energy market. The Singapore-based shipbuilder will undergo a major restructuring as part of efforts to position itself as a developer and integrator of offshore energy and infrastructure assets. It will be reorganized into three sections, separating the construction and ownership of the assets of the drilling rigs inherited from its core operations, which it also intends to make thinner, lighter for assets and people. Inorganic options for its offshore and marine activities will continue to be explored. Keppel Corporation announced Thursday that, in the face of the recession and energy transition, it will undertake a complete transformation of Keppel O&M in order to implement long-term goals. As part of the change, Keppel O&M, which is currently embroiled in a long feud with Awilco Drilling over a contractual dispute, will close its drilling rig construction operations once it has completed existing orders. It will not accept any new projects requiring large upfront investments or without milestone payments, while low net income activities will also be phased out to make way for higher value added work. The restructuring will begin with immediate effect and should be postponed for the next two to three years. It will include a rebranding exercise and aims to refine the vision and purpose of the company, which should reflect its new direction, Keppel O&M will perform a rebranding exercise. He hopes the result will significantly improve the competitiveness and relevance of Keppel O&M in the long term, although it is not expected to have a significant impact on net tangible assets for the current year. Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation and Chairman of Keppel O&M, said: The share of renewables and new energy solutions in the global energy mix has grown rapidly, due to environmental concerns as well as technological advancements and the decline the cost of renewable energies. Natural gas, as a transitional fuel, is also expected to overtake oil as the world’s largest source of energy in the coming years. To seize the opportunities in this rapidly changing environment, we are taking bold and decisive steps to transform Keppel O&M to ensure it remains relevant and competitive, and fully aligned with Keppels Vision 2030. We are also exploring inorganic options for operations and maintenance activities, but there can be no assurance that a transaction will materialize. In the meantime, we believe that our organic restructuring of Keppel O&M will improve not only its competitiveness, but also its attractiveness, if we were to take an inorganic action. Mr. Loh Chin Hua added: A key objective of the restructuring is to create a more competitive, leaner and more competitive Keppel O&M, focused on seizing opportunities with higher value capture as a developer and integrator of offshore energy and infrastructure assets. At the same time, Rig Co and Dev Co will close the non-core assets of Keppel O & Ms, contain any additional capital outflows beyond the initial funding and work to resolve this legacy issue. Through these changes, we aim to create an agile industry leader who is well positioned for the global energy transition and who can contribute strongly to Keppels’ target ROE of 15% as we move towards Vision 2030.

