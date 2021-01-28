Here are the biggest pressures on the stock market including GameStop and AMC

Short presses will remain a big story in the financial news media until the heavily shorted stocks that have been pushed higher by individual investors connected via social media come back to earth.

The biggest winners of that craze were GameStop, up 1,745% from 2021 to Jan. 27, and AMC Entertainment, which grew 839% more modestly. There are many more listed below.

There are several ways to list short presses. Before we move on to lists, here are three definitions:

Short selling is when an investor borrows stocks and sells them immediately, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Hedging is when a person with a short position buys the shares to return them to the seller, hopefully to profit if the shares have fallen in price since they were sold or to limit losses if they have. increased after being sold.

Short squeeze occurs when a mass of investors looking to cover short positions start to buy at the same time. The buy pushes the stock price higher, forcing short investors to speed up their hedging attempts, causing stocks to spiral into a binge eating. The stock action of GameStop Corp. GME,

-22.30%

and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC,

-50.35%

have perfectly illustrated this phenomenon over the past week.

Even if you don’t buy the argument that these short presses are temporary phenomena and prices will normalize, consider this: GameStop shares closed at $ 347.51 on January 27. The company is expected to post a loss for the 2021 calendar, but a profit of $ 1.22 per share in the 2022 calendar. The company has its challenges because so many video games are now downloaded, rather than bought in stores. The pandemic has, of course, also hurt sales. But if we look back 10 years, the best earnings for the company came in the 2015 calendar, when it was making $ 3.86 per share. Even if GameStop improved its earnings to this level, the stock would trade at a price / earnings ratio of 90.

Short squeeze lists

These lists are taken from the Russell 3000 Index RUA,

+ 1.80% ,

which includes the top 3,000 US stocks traded by market capitalization. Such a large group was the basis for including some stocks that were trading at microcap levels before soaring in value. This means that some are not yet included in other major indexes. GameStops’ market cap was $ 24.2 billion at the close on Jan. 27, down from $ 9.6 billion the day before and $ 1.3 billion at the end of 2020, according to FactSet.

In an interview on January 25, Brad Lamensdorf, who co-manages the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF HDGE,

-0.42%

(which is supposed to be used as a hedging tool), said that a percentage of short sales to total stocks available for trading of over 30% to 40% is shockingly high.

Among the Russell 3000s, there were 68 stocks with at least 25% short-term interest at the close on Jan. 27, according to FactSet. The data provider uses the total free float at the end of the previous month as the denominator, but the numerator of the number of stocks sold short is updated twice a month, usually on the 25th day of the month. The data is therefore rather recent and the short percentage for GameStop had fallen to 120% from 138% just two days earlier, according to data from FactSets.

Here are the 30 stocks among the Russell 3000s with at least 25% short interest that increased the most from 2021 to January 27:

You may need to scroll the table to the right to see the percentage price increases for this year.

Looking further down the GameStop and AMC list, several other names exploded on January 27, including: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY,

-35.48% ,

which was up 43% for the day; National Beverage Corp. FIZZ,

-19.45% ,

which was up 40%; IRBT from iRobot Corp.,

-25.25% ,

up to 28%; PetMed Express Inc. ANIMALS,

-21.99% ,

up to 34%; and Macys Inc. M,

-4.40% ,

which added 12% for the day, for a gain of 58% since the start of the year.

But there is another way to look at short-term dollars rather than percentages. If we look at it this way, Tesla Inc. TSLA,

-2.72%

is the best-selling stock, even at 7.4% short interest. The company’s market cap was $ 819 billion at the close on January 27, or $ 60.9 billion in short positions.

There are 15 US companies with at least $ 3 billion in short positions whose stocks have risen by at least 20% in 2021:

GameStop is therefore also at the top of the second list. But even if a short percentage is relatively small, as is the case with Tesla, there is a lot of money betting against the action. Other notables on the second list include Plug Power Inc. PLUG,

-1.21% ,

which manufactures hydrogen fuel cells and is sold short at 16% (or $ 4.1 billion); DoorDash Inc. DASH,

-4.17% ,

with $ 4.4 billion (8%) in short positions; and even coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna Inc. MRNA,

+ 5.95% ,

with $ 4.7 billion (also 8%) in short positions.

Beyond Meat Inc. BYND,

-6.18%

made both listings, with 43% of outstanding shares sold short, for $ 5.2 billion in wagers against the action.

Don’t miss: How you could lose everything by selling stocks short, whether against GameStop or Tesla