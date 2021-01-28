Universal Orlando shares new details on VelociCoaster





ORLANDO, Florida Universal Orlandos Jurassic World VelociCoaster is slated to open this year, and the resort shares a few more details about the attraction. What would you like to know Universal Jurassic World VelociCoaster to Open “This Summer”

An opening date should be announced “soon”

New details shared on upcoming attraction Universal has already announced that the new coaster will open this summer. But in a post on the official Universal Orlando Blog Wednesday it was reduced to opening in a few months. And an opening date will be announced shortly, according to the blog post. The blog post featured interviews with two members of Universal Creative TeamShow producer Shelby Honea and art director Greg Hall – who worked on the VelociCoaster. Both spoke about the development of the project, which began in 2017, and working with the filmmakers of Jurassic World to ensure that the elements of the roller coaster stay true to the films. VelociCoaster, branded as a new kind of roller coaster, will feature four inversions, two launches, a zero-gravity reverse stall, a 155-foot-tall top hat, and a 140-foot drop. And the thrills won’t end there as the roller coaster will hit speeds of up to 70 mph. In addition, runners will be held in place by a simple cover bar, not shoulder rests. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed construction, presenting a new challenge for the team to complete the roller coaster on time. Once the new security measures were in place, construction was able to continue while the parks were closed without any official announcement being made. We were obviously building something and during that time it was so much fun watching fans speculating, tweeting, blogging, making art just every little thing, Hall said. We hadn’t even announced and there was all this hype. Even after the official rollercoaster announcement was made, excitement for the ride continued to mount, especially when Universal began testing the vehicle several weeks ago. More recently, human riders have been seen in a few trials.

