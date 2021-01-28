What time does the stock market open and close? Wall Street Trading Hours





stock Exchange trading hours vary across the world. The U.S. stock market, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street and the Nasdaq, the world’s largest and second largest stock exchanges, respectively, are open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. . There are also before and after hours trading sessions called extended markets. Transactions taking place outside of normal hours are carried out over electronic communications networks (ECNs), which allow buyers and sellers to connect directly rather through an intermediary. This type of trading was previously only accessible to large institutional buyers, but brokers, including Fidelity and Charles Schwab, are now able to operate this type of trading. Nasdaq advises: “For Nasdaq, pre-market trading hours are 4:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eastern time zone. After hours, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Eastern time zone.Some brokers -market and after-hours (for example, TD Ameritrade limits pre-market trades between 8:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.) “Some online brokers allow you to trade during these hours. Check with your broker if you are eligible to do this type of trading. Be aware that extended markets come with risk. Volatility tends to be much higher and there is has less liquidity, which means fewer people are trading and prices tend to move much more drastically, ”Nasdaq adds. Stock markets are closed on weekends as well as most federal holidays. NYSE and Nasdaq are both closed on the following holidays: New Years Day

Martin Luther King Jr Day

President’s Day

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

the day of Christmas “Half-day market holidays can include July 3 or 5, the day after Thanksgiving and / or Christmas Eve, depending on how the calendar falls in a given year. In this case, the Nasdaq will close at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, “according to the Nasdaq website. NYSE also notes: “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for qualifying options) on Friday, November 26, 2021, Friday, November 25, 2022, and Friday, November 24, 2023 (the day after Thanksgiving). “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023,” NYSE advises on its website. Trading hours for other major exchanges London Stock Exchange: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday

Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday

Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday

Shanghai Stock Exchange: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday

Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange: 9:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday

