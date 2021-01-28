Aluminum can production facility to create 126 jobs in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ / Board of Governors press release) – Crown Fund, a metal packaging technology company, will invest $ 145 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Henry County. The company will build a 355,000 square foot aluminum beverage can production facility in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center, according to Governor Northams’ office.

As planned, 126 jobs will be created.

We are delighted to see a longtime employer in Virginia and a Fortune 500 company like Crown Holdings choose Henry County for their new manufacturing operation on the East Coast, Governor Northam said. The addition of 126 high-quality jobs is a huge opportunity for the people of Southern Virginia, and the region’s tireless efforts to build a skilled labor pool will benefit the company for decades to come. . We thank Crown for choosing to re-invest in the Commonwealth again and look forward to its continued success here.

Crown Holdings operates in 47 countries and employs more than 33,000 people, according to a press release. Operating in Virginia for over 60 years, the company has facilities in Frederick and Suffolk counties as well as subsidiaries in Henry and Pittsylvania counties, employing more than 200 employees there.

This project is much needed good news as we work to create quality jobs during the pandemic, said Secretary of Commerce and Commerce Brian Ball. Southern Virginia continues to attract manufacturing projects that build on its industrial heritage, and we are committed to working with our partners to provide the business environment and the talent pool to support it.

This investment further demonstrates Crown’s commitment to helping customers meet the growing demand for aluminum beverage cans, said Timothy J. Donahue, President and CEO of Crown Holdings, Inc. The Henry County plant will give Crown a stronger position in the specialty cans market, while allowing Crown to better meet customer and consumer needs for more sustainable packaging. On behalf of Crown, I would like to thank our many partners for their enthusiasm and cooperative efforts in this initiative, including Governor Northam, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, Henry County, Harvest Foundation of the Piedmont, Southwestern Virginia Gas, Appalachian Electric Power, Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corporation, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $ 3 million performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

Governor Northam also approved a $ 1 million grant from the Commonwealths Opportunity Fund to help Henry County with the project.

The $ 145 million investment is the largest initial capital commitment a company has ever made in Henry County, said Jim Adams, chairman of the Henry County Oversight Board. This commitment is a testament to the trust Crown Holdings has in our citizens and our team. We are more than delighted with this announcement and look forward to a long and successful relationship.

This investment by Crown Holdings, Inc. in Henry County is a significant addition to Virginias’ growing food and beverage packaging industry, said John Reinhart, CEO of the Virginia Port Authority and CEO Emeritus. We have invested in our terminals to better serve customers like Crown Holdings and its peers, and we look forward to helping this industry expand into new international markets.

This announcement from Crown Holdings is yet another achievement for our region on why industries want to build it here and keep it here in Henry County, Senator William M. Stanley said. We have worked hard to restore this community as a leader in the manufacturing industry, as it was not so long ago. Crown Holdings is a great partner in Henry County, and will be now and in the future. More than 120 citizens of our region and their families will benefit from this important investment thanks to these new jobs. I cannot thank the Governor and VEDP enough for their continued focus on creating jobs in our region.

It’s a big day for our region with Crown Holdings, Inc. bringing 126 new jobs to Henry County, said Delegate Danny Marshall. We welcome the Aluminum Beverage Can Manufacturing Plant to Commonwealth Crossing Business Center. The investment of $ 145 million, along with all the jobs created, will give an incredible boost to the local economy. We thank Crown Holdings for building their new manufacturing facility here and we wish them the best of luck.

More reaction from Henry County:

Jim Adams, Chairman of the Henry County Supervisory Board: On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I assure you that we are more than delighted to welcome Crown Holdings to our community. This is further proof that the nearly two decades of planning, preparation and construction of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center are paying off. Crown is an industry leader with a reputation for being involved in the community, treating its employees well and being great stewards of the environment. This is precisely the kind of company we want and we are honored that the company has chosen us.

Larry Ryder, Chairman of the Board, Martinsville-Henry County EDC: We are very happy to welcome Crown Holdings to our community. Crown is an international company with an excellent reputation for its quality work, and its decision to locate at CCBC is a true indication of the potential this community offers. We are one step ahead and EDC’s Board of Directors is excited to see what follows.

Kate Keller, President, The Harvest Foundation: The Harvest Foundation has been a partner of EDC and Henry County since day one on Commonwealth Crossing and our economic development plan. Today’s decision by Crown Holdings to build its final facility at CCBC underscores how important teamwork is and how much community effort it takes to make such days possible.

Dr. Angeline Godwin, President, Patrick Henry Community College PHCC is ready to work with Crown Holdings to develop a training program specific to the job skills required for its facilities in Henry County. We are delighted that Crown has selected our community and I hope this is just the start of a long, mutually beneficial effort.

