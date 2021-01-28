Business
OTC Markets Group announces top 50 OTCQX 2021
NEW YORK, January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / –OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global stocks, today announced the 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of the top performing OTCQX companies from the previous calendar year. Companies that trade on the OTCQX market stand out for the excellence of their operations and share a commitment to provide their investors with a premium trading experience.
The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the Top 50 OTCQX 2021 have been ranked based on their performance in calendar year 2020.
“We congratulate and salute the efforts of our top 50 OTCQX 2021 companies for this achievement,” said Jason paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP of Corporate Services. “This year’s list of companies represents the spectrum of established industries ranging from resources and technology, to emerging and trendy sectors such as gaming, cryptocurrency and cannabis. The OTCQX market continues to supply businesses to both in United States and around the world with a profitable public market alternative designed to increase transparency and maximize investor visibility. “
Top 50 OTCQX 2021 Results & Highlights
2021 OTCQX Top 50 companies traded aggregate $ 30.7 billion in dollar volume in 2020. Firms offered investors an average total return of 235%.
This year’s top performing company, AcuityAds Hldgs Inc., (OTCQX: ACUIF), is a Canadian technology company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, earning it the designation of the top performing international company in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.
This year, two community banks were included in the OTCQX Best 50 list:
Six companies from last year’s rankings made their second appearance on the OTCQX Top 50 list for 2020. K92 Mining Inc and Teranga Gold Corporation’s, inclusion in this year’s list marks their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50.
- Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHPGF)
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC)
- H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCQX: HEOFF)
- K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF)
- Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: NOT)
- Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: ILTF)
Highlighting our global reach and OTCQX’s ability to help companies achieve better visibility and fair valuation in the United States, this year’s ranking includes five qualified foreign exchanges:
- Australian Stock Exchange
- Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Canadian Stock Exchange
- TSX Venture Exchange
- Toronto Stock Exchange
The 50 best companies of the OTCQX 2021:
Rank
Company
symbol
1
AcuityAds Hldgs Inc.
(OTCQX: ACUIF)
2
New World Graphite Inc.
(OTCQX: NMGRF)
3
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC
(OTCQX: GDLC)
4
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
(OTCQX: HVBTF)
5
PointsBet Holdings Limited
(OTCQX: PBTHF)
6
Converge Technology Solutions Corporation
(OTCQX:CTSDF)
seven
Skeena Resources Limited
(OTCQX: NOT)
8
Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
(OTCQX: BRGGF)
9
Nanoxplore Inc.
(OTCQX: NNXPF)
ten
VIQ Solutions Inc.
(OTCQX: VQSLF)
11
Hut 8 Mining Corp
(OTCQX: HUTMF)
12
Amex Exploration Inc.
(OTCQX: AMXEF)
13
Caliber Mining Corp.
(OTCQX: CXBMF)
14
Columbia Care Inc.
(OTCQX: FIRST)
15
IsoEnergy Ltd.
(OTCQX: ISENF)
16
Lumina Gold Corp
(OTCQX: LMGDF)
17
RIO2 Limited
(OTCQX: RIOFF)
18
Neo Lithium Corp.
(OTCQX: NTTHF)
19
Standard Lithium Ltd.
(OTCQX: STLHF)
20
PB Financial Corporation
(OTCQX: PBNC)
21
Mace Security International, Inc.
(OTCQX: MASS)
22
Planet 13 Holdings Inc.
(OTCQX: PLNHF)
23
TerrAscend Corp.
(OTCQX: TRSSF)
24
Global Atomic Corp.
(OTCQX: GLATF)
25
H2O Innovation Inc.
(OTCQX: HEOFF)
26
Discovery Metals Corp
(OTCQX: DSVMF)
27
K92 Mining Inc
(OTCQX: KNTNF)
28
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
(OTCQX: XEBEF)
29
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
(OTCQX: GBTC)
30
Midas Gold Corp
(OTCQX: MDRPF)
31
GoGold Resources, Inc.
(OTCQX: GLGDF)
32
Anaconda Mining Inc.
(OTCQX: ANXGF)
33
Ascot Resources Ltd.
(OTCQX: AOTVF)
34
Almonty Industries Inc.
(OTCQX: ALMTF)
35
Peoples Financial Corp.
(OTCQX:PFBX)
36
Software AG
(OTCQX: STWRY)
37
First Cobalt Corp
(OTCQX: FTSSF)
38
Teranga Gold Corporation
(OTCQX: ILTF)
39
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
(OTCQX: CRECF)
40
SILVER ELEPHANT MNG CORP.
(OTCQX: SILEF)
41
Next green wave
(OTCQX: NXGWF)
42
POET Technologies Inc.
(OTCQX: POETF)
43
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp
(OTCQX: SGSVF)
44
Chesapeake Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: CHPGF)
45
Arrival Mag Corp.
(OTCQX: ADVZF)
46
Quarterhill Inc.
(OTCQX: QTRHF)
47
Deep Yellow Ltd.
(OTCQX: DYLLF)
48
Green Thumb Industries Inc.
(OTCQX: GTBIF)
49
CDA Corp drone delivery
(OTCQX: TAKOF)
50
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.
(OTCQX: WLMS)
OTC Markets Group has applied the following criteria to the 462 companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2020 to determine which companies would qualify for the Top 50 OTCQX 2021:
- traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2019
- closing price of $ 0.25 or more on December 31, 2020
- closing share price on December 31, 2020, greater than on December 31, 2019
- negotiated equal to or greater than $ 500,000 in dollar volume in 2020
- not a “penny stock” on December 31, 2020, within the meaning of rule SEC 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
- member of the OTCQX composite index as of December 31, 2020
View full Ranking of the 50 best OTCQX 2021.
OTC Markets Group reserves the right to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate OTCQX market transparency standards and wide dissemination of financial information and information.
The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any securities or represent the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully assess companies before investing.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 US and global titles. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers who provide liquidity and execution services. We make it easy for investors to trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available to investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATS operated by OTC Link LLC, member of FINRA / SIPC.
