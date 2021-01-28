Business
GameStop Stock Trading: 4 things to know
Internet and the stock market are on fire on GameStop, the video game retailer whose action is suddenly the darling of day traders who put pressure on the big players of Wall Streets.
The stakes are huge: The surge in trade has pushed GameStops’ value up to over $ 10 billion on Wednesday alone. On Thursday, as several trading platforms placed restrictions on stocks, stocks slipped about 30%.
GameStop, this feature of malls and shopping centers across the country was worth around $ 2 billion in December. As of Wednesday, it was worth $ 24 billion, roughly the same value as meat giant Tyson and fuel refiner Valero Energy. On paper, at least.
The exact reason has to do with a mixture of traditional investing, rampant enthusiasm, stock market mechanics, and the belief that anyone with a Robinhood account can make a fortune.
What is happening?
This is called a short squeeze, and it involves investors betting on how a stock will rise or fall. These bets are placed by buying the stocks themselves, or stock options, which oversimplifies here.
Investors who bet against a stock are called shorts. In the case of GameStops, the shorts include at least two large hedge funds.
Shorting a stock essentially means borrowing stocks from a broker and selling them, with the agreement that you will return the stocks later. When the price drops, you buy back the shares and pocket the difference. But shorting a stock is risky if the price goes up you can lose big.
Sometimes you make a bad bet. But you can also lose if someone tries to push the price up by buying a lot of shares, even if the company isn’t doing anything different.
It’s the pressure.
Shorts need to close their position, i.e. buy the stocks they owe their brokers and return them. This demand drives up the headline and a seller who acts too late could be ruined.
Usually these types of dead ends involve sophisticated Wall Street investors, such as when Bill Ackman took on two other billionaires Daniel S. Loeb and Carl C. Icahn over the supplement maker. Herbalife.
Why has GameStops action started to increase?
Fans have started to push the price up.
Over the past year, armchair traders have surged into the market. Some felt the opportunity after the stock plummeted last spring, some tried to scratch the game after sports leagues closed, and for some it’s just a game trying to earn dollars instead of points. This has all been made easier by the free exchanges available through platforms like Robinhood and E-Trade.
Some of these enthusiastic fans buy shares of GameStop, but many place their own bets on options, on the other side of the shorts.
These bets involve contracts that give them the ability to buy a stock at a certain price in the future. If the price goes up, the trader can buy the stock at a good deal and sell it at a profit. (In practice, many traders simply sell the options contract itself for a profit or loss instead of actually buying the stocks, but this description is sufficient for our purposes.)
Brokers who sell the options contracts must provide the shares if the trader wishes to exercise the option. To mitigate their risk, they buy some of the stocks that they would need. Normally, this low demand doesn’t do much for the price.
But if enough traders bet big, demand can push the stock up. If it rises high enough, brokers who are on the hook have to buy more stocks, lest they find themselves having to buy a lot of expensive stocks at the same time.
This increases demand, which increases the price of shares. Which means brokers have to buy more stocks, which means you get the idea.
OK, but why GameStop?
You can put some of the blame on Reddits Paris on Wall Street forum, one of the weirdest places on the internet. Wall Street Bets, or WSB, is where armchair traders come together to share memes, complain about losses, and share more memes. But they also trade tips and analysis that can last for pages.
Shares of GameStops started to rise late last year, after the founder of pet supply site Chewy bought a stake in the company and secured a place on its board. Slowly, the company has gained the attention of the WSB and marketers who frequent the gamer-friendly social media service Discord.
The motivations of traders vary considerably. One reason why GameStops shares are good value. Others are riding the wave. And others want to squeeze Melvin Capital, a hedge fund that was selling GameStop. They’re the ones who quote the character of Heath Ledgers Joker from The Dark Knight: It’s not about the money; it’s about sending a message.
But aggressive maneuvers against shorts aren’t necessarily limited to amateurs. The great Wall Streets players know a good opportunity when they see it.
How does GameStop compression end?
Nobody knows.
On Thursday, Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, and others placed more restrictions on trading GameStop and other actions that were taken in the frenzy. Robinhood has limited the ability of traders using its app to buy call options, for example.
These movements deflated the rally. GameStop slipped after their implementation, canceling out a gain of more than 30% earlier on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Melvin Capital, which needed a $ 2.75 billion cash injection on Monday due to the squeeze, said the company closed its short position. Andrew Left of Citron Research, another short, said he covered the majority of his short position at a loss, 100%.
There’s a catch: GameStop, as a business, isn’t noticeably different from a month ago. By any conventional measure, its stock price is extremely inflated and extremely risky for whoever owns its stock.
But it’s not just GameStop anymore. Enthusiastic hobbyists are also pushing up the prices of other struggling stocks, like movie chain AMC Entertainment, American Airlines and smartphone maker BlackBerry. Thursday’s trading restrictions also applied to those stocks, and they came out of their highs as well.
This weird little bubble doesn’t just affect bettors. If the big investors on the losing side of these deals have to raise funds to cover their losses, it could mean dumping enough stocks to hurt otherwise strong stock prices.
If the sale is large enough, it could have a cascading effect that results in greater losses for investors who have never bought or sold a share of GameStop.
