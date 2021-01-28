GameStop Stock Trading: 4 things to know

It’s the pressure.

Shorts need to close their position, i.e. buy the stocks they owe their brokers and return them. This demand drives up the headline and a seller who acts too late could be ruined.

Usually these types of dead ends involve sophisticated Wall Street investors, such as when Bill Ackman took on two other billionaires Daniel S. Loeb and Carl C. Icahn over the supplement maker. Herbalife.

Why has GameStops action started to increase?

Fans have started to push the price up.

Over the past year, armchair traders have surged into the market. Some felt the opportunity after the stock plummeted last spring, some tried to scratch the game after sports leagues closed, and for some it’s just a game trying to earn dollars instead of points. This has all been made easier by the free exchanges available through platforms like Robinhood and E-Trade.

Some of these enthusiastic fans buy shares of GameStop, but many place their own bets on options, on the other side of the shorts.

These bets involve contracts that give them the ability to buy a stock at a certain price in the future. If the price goes up, the trader can buy the stock at a good deal and sell it at a profit. (In practice, many traders simply sell the options contract itself for a profit or loss instead of actually buying the stocks, but this description is sufficient for our purposes.)

Brokers who sell the options contracts must provide the shares if the trader wishes to exercise the option. To mitigate their risk, they buy some of the stocks that they would need. Normally, this low demand doesn’t do much for the price.

But if enough traders bet big, demand can push the stock up. If it rises high enough, brokers who are on the hook have to buy more stocks, lest they find themselves having to buy a lot of expensive stocks at the same time.