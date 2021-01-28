Qualtrics hits record-breaking Utah stock market for highest IPO

PROVO Utah tech giant Qualtrics rang the bell from its Provo office and officially went public on Thursday with an offer that exceeded expectations even as its initial public offering price steadily increased ahead of schedule .

COVID-19 precautions kept the company from making it to New York for the big day, so they brought the stock exchange here and went public from their corporate headquarters in another first for Hive State.

“We rang the bell and we opened and took a Utah stock company,” co-founder and executive chairman Ryan Smith told KSL.com. “We had the Nasdaq here and we literally opened the stock market this morning by taking a stock company from here.”

Qualtrics sold nearly 51.7 million Class A common shares at $ 30 per share, raising about $ 1.55 billion on the IPO, according to an SEC filing. He had previously aimed to sell 50.4 million shares at $ 27-29 per share. The company’s stock opened for around $ 41 Thursday afternoon on the Nasdaq under the symbol XM, named after its experience management software.

“We didn’t choose Q or a derivation of our name, we chose XM as a ticker symbol, and that’s because customers see the category of experience management and the technology we’ve developed to play the greater role in determining which businesses will be successful. or fail in the future, ”said CEO Zig Serafin. “What the market is telling us is that experience management will be as essential to the way businesses operate as HR systems and CRM systems.

Thursday’s bid broke Utah’s record for the highest IPO, previously held by Salt Lake City-based Energy Solutions, which raised $ 690 million in 2007.

“This is just another important step for the company,” said Serafin. “It’s a great IPO, but it’s another important milestone that continues to strengthen the growth of the company and in a very exciting market and experience management.”

Qualtrics’ initial filing estimated that it would sell 49.2 million shares in a price range of $ 22-26, but the company then increased its bid to 50.4 million shares in a price range of $ 27. at $ 29.

Qualtrics Joins Other Silicon Slopes Companies to Go Public in Recent Years; Lehi-based tech company Domo went public in June 2018 with an offer of $ 193 million, and Draper-based Pluralsight went public that same year with an offer of more than $ 350 million.

Qualtrics was close to going public that year, but was acquired by German software company SAP a few weeks before its debut.

Thursday’s IPO came amid unprecedented conditions in the stock market as Reddit users pushed stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment to double up, forcing short sellers to face losing bets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 633.87 points, or 2.05%, to 30,303.17; the S&P 500 lost 98.85 points, or 2.57%, to 3,750.77; and the Nasdaq composite fell 355.47 points, or 2.61%, to 13,270.60, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The volatility of the stock market didn’t affect Qualtrics’ IPO, and Serafin said keeping a customer-centric mindset was what was most important to them.

“Everything we do is with a long-term perspective. And most of all, we spend our time on how we develop this business, how we serve this customer which is our goal. Our job is not to try to predict the market, our job is to go and serve our customers, ”he said.

The company was founded in Provo in 2002 and was originally designed as an online survey and questionnaire tool for anyone to conduct market research. Now, it has become an analytical platform that helps companies assess performance with customers and employees.

“There is a track record here that speaks for itself. The people who have looked at this and what has happened not only over the past two years that we have continued to show sustainable growth, but looking at it. back on the last 10 years of this company, ”Serafin says. “There is a leadership team in the culture. There is a mindset of serving customers and empowering people to solve some of the most difficult challenges in the way they run their businesses and to be successful. able to be leaders based on the experience of their respective industries. “

Smith recently bought the Utah Jazz and Vivint Arena in the NBA from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. He is the largest individual shareholder of Qualtrics. With Thursday’s news, the company once again put the spotlight on Utah’s growing tech-driven industry.

“Utah is in hyper-growth mode, it really is. People realize, ‘Hey, there’s nothing you can’t do here.’ We’re no longer a small market, ”said Smith.

