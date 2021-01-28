Report: Bad month ends bad year for Nevada casino winnings | national





LAS VEGAS (AP) December was a historically bad month for Nevada casinos at the end of a historically bad year, according to a regulatory report released Thursday on gambling activity and state revenues. The State Gaming Control Board blamed the coronavirus pandemic for results showing casino winnings totaled $ 7.8 billion for 2020, down 34.6% from the previous year and the lowest for a calendar year since 1997. The figure, which the board attributes to the casino, was around $ 12 billion in 2019 and 2018. The reason for the decrease in this calendar year was the result of the suspension of gaming operations from March 18 to June 4 due to COVID-19, according to the report. This 78-day closure had a significant impact on the amounts of gambling winnings. Monthly casino earnings of $ 683.7 million in December were down 35.4% from the same month in 2019, marking the worst full month statewide since August 1997 and the worst full month for the Las Vegas Strip since December 1993, said senior board analyst Michael Lawton. December, while very weak in terms of game payout, unfortunately wasn’t a huge surprise, Lawton said. The state collected just over $ 30 million in percentage fees based on December figures, down about 40.4% from a year ago. A year ago, that figure was over $ 50.4 million. According to a report from the board of directors, revenue of $ 509 million from state royalties for the 2020 calendar year has declined by almost 33%. The 2019 figure was almost $ 757 million. Business in December was affected by the lack of events, including the annual National Finals rodeo, which took place in Arlington, Texas, Lawton said. He also cited the cancellation of the New Year’s Eve fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip and the casino capacity limits adopted by the state to limit crowds and the spread of COVID-19. Nevada has 468 unrestricted gaming licensees like casinos and 2,000 restricted licensees like bars, gas stations, and supermarkets with 15 or less slot machines. The report says gambling revenues declined statewide in 2020, including Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Elko, and rural areas. The Las Vegas Strip recorded a total win of $ 3.7 billion for the year, down 43.3% from 2019. Washoe County casinos totaled $ 676 million, down 21.1% and the lowest total since 1986. Sports pool winnings of $ 262.8 million fell 20.2% on wagers totaling $ 4.3 billion, a drop of 18.4%, according to the report, while slot machines declined. generated nearly 69% of casino winnings in 2020.

