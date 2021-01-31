90 appointments available at random for “ ONList ” registrants on Monday





Posted: Jan 30, 2021 / 08:45 PM EST / Updated: Jan 30, 2021 / 09:01 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Ninety people who have signed up to receive a vaccination through the ONList will be randomly selected Sunday to receive the first dose of a COVID vaccine on Monday, February 1. Those chosen from the list will receive this email notification from Kinney Drugs. Vaccinating our most vulnerable, especially our seniors, is a top priority for my administration, ”said McMahon, Director of Onondaga County. I am happy that our system is working as intended and grateful that more neighbors can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. ” In partnership with Kinney Drugs, Onondaga County has launched an immunization waiting list for seniors. The goal of ONList is to make getting a date fairer for older people who may not be tech-savvy. Each week, as vaccine appointments become available, Kinney Drugs and Onondaga County will book a number of appointments and randomly select residents from the list, contact them via email, SMS or phone and will suggest a meeting. Residents must be 65 years of age or older and be a resident of Onondaga County. Currently, the waiting list is limited to 10,000. Click here to subscribe to ONList. Seniors on the list may continue to try to make appointments on their own. As a reminder, ONList is always able to accept additional names via the designated phone number 315-679-4099. They are open Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Additional information will be provided regarding the status of the ONList during the McMahons County Executive briefing on Monday. Kinney Drugs said if the registration program goes well in Onondaga County, he would consider expanding the option to other counties he serves as well.

