Redditors buy Times Square billboard as GameStop stock saga rages

Rebel amateur investors on Reddit say they’re not giving up their investments in GameStop and have even pulled out billboards in Times Square and across the country, urging worshipers to continue to hold the line.

“$ GME GO BRRR,” launched a digital ad on the corner of 54th and Broadway in Manhattan. The ad ran for an hour on Friday and was a creation of digital signage maker Matei Psatta.

The line refers to a popular internet meme that uses “Brrr” to mean the sound produced by a money printing machine. GME is the stock ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors on Reddit took the price of GameStop, a dusty electronics retailer in a mall worth just $ 2.57 a share at one point last year, to astronomical highs within days. . Worth just under $ 40 per share on Jan. 14, the stock has skyrocketed to $ 483 per share. While the price movement has been extremely volatile, the stock has spent much of the past five days comfortably above $ 300.

The “movement” was originally organized by those on the Reddit page WallStreetBets. Pirate investors rocked the markets all week, pushing the price of Gamestop up in an attempt to stick it on hedge fund short sellers who bet against the stock and plan to profit from its failure. Instead, prices rose because of renegade buyers, and some Wall Street institutions were brought to their knees.

“For the first time, it’s almost as if God has given us a reason to come together to fight corruption and stand up for what is clearly right. I’ve never known such unity before, no matter where you sit on the political spectrum, everyone is unified in what needs to be done, ”one Reddit user posted, using almost biblical terms.

The move potentially resulted in billions of losses for Wall Street barons, whose Melvin Capital demanded a $ 2 billion bailout from hedge fund boss and Mets owner Steve Cohen.

An effort by the Robin Hood swap app to stop GameStop purchases during the height of the frenzy has now resulted in a class action lawsuit against the company. Populist politicians on both sides of the aisle also entered the act.

“This is unacceptable. We now need to find out more about @RobinhoodApps’ decision to prevent retail investors from buying stocks, while hedge funds can freely trade stocks as they see fit,” the statement said. Queens Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. said in a tweet. “As a member of the Financial Services Committee, I will support a hearing if necessary.”

The notice board has finally found its way to the WallStreetBets sub-reddit page. Tess Jenkins

Texas GOP Sen. Tex Cruz added that he “Fully agree.”

Psatta, 29 – who is also active on Reddit – told the Post that his Times Square billboard cost him just $ 18 because it was only an hour-long purchase from his own company.

“Was it just to support the movement and make some people smile,” he said. “I am considering directing another, but I want to see how the feeling is Monday.”

In conservative Oklahoma, another digital ad was spotted along an isolated freeway: “We’re not leaving! GME ”read the message along with a string of emoticons.

A billboard photo taken by Oklahoman Tess Jenkins eventually found its way to the WallStreetBets sub-reddit page, which originally sparked the frenzy.

We walked past and took the photo, Jenkins, 34, told The Post, claiming that she and her husband saw another message on the notice board on Friday night and drove to pick it up.

“I think it’s great. I think more power to the people. I’m all excited. I’m very happy that this is happening. This past year has been a bit crazy. I enjoyed it. My husband danced. , she says.