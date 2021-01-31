Business
The Last of the Game: Stop Wall Street Stock BattleExBulletin
SCOTT SIMON, HOST:
Now let’s move on to the events of Wall Street this week, where small traders made their fortunes outsmarting large institutional investors. They did this by purchasing shares in GameStop. Its price hovered around $ 4 a year ago. Now over $ 300. They basically wanted this to happen by creating a buzz on social media. Online brokers tried to stop the mad rush, but no more twists and turns yesterday. Uri Berliner of NPR, editor-in-chief of our business office, followed it all. I’m sure he can explain it. Thanks for being with us, Uri.
URI BERLINER, BYLINE: Hi, Scott.
SIMON: Can you give us a summary of all the ups and downs this week?
BERLINER: Yeah, well, let’s start with GameStop. It is a video game retailer. And it’s a familiar story. It hit hard times. It was in a lot of malls – it was not a good place to be. And a hedge fund group said, you know, it would only get worse for GameStop. So they bet against the action. This is called short selling. At the same time, though, the online communities where a lot of people got into online trading, there were people who were – they were GameStop fans. Maybe they bought things there when they were kids. And there were a lot more people trading online during the pandemic. And they started buying the stock when it was really pushed down. And it just started to gain momentum, totally proliferated this week. And it has become a sort of mass movement. He sent the course of action to the stratosphere. And the big hedge funds have suffered a lot of losses.
SIMON: I mean, that’s the point. Some people make money. A lot of people are losing money. Who ends up paying the price?
BERLINER: Well, so far it’s been the hedge funds, the short sellers. They lost a lot of money – billions. But that could all change. If the GameStop action falls back on Earth, like, say, where it was at the start of the year, it could be really painful for a lot of people who have joined these message groups, in a place called WallStreetBets, where they collect. They are driving up the stock. It was a kind of jubilant atmosphere. But if the stock starts to drop, they could be seriously injured.
SIMON: Should we expect greater checks on these roller coaster trades to come now?
BERLINER: Well, we’ve seen it during the week. Popular online broker Robinhood has restricted trading on GameStop, preventing people from buying the stock. There was a huge backlash against Robinhood. People said there was a blatant double standard against small investors. Robinhood reopened on Friday.
Beyond that, there should be hearings in Congress. And the Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a warning, saying it is on the lookout for market manipulation. But there is no public evidence of this so far in this situation. There is nothing illegal or wrong with being excited about an action. Now, if there is any evidence that the share price has been artificially inflated, that would be another story.
SIMON: How rocked Wall Street was by this, seeing how – I don’t mean how easy it is because I’m sure it’s not easy – but how it can happen so unexpectedly?
BERLINER: It’s a seismic change. The power was in the hands of small investors for once. You know, the companies on Wall Street have had many advantages in the markets. This has made some people think they are being rigged. And this time the amateurs took over. Where this is going, we don’t really know. There might be a reduction in short sales, but we really don’t really know where that is going.
SIMON: Uri Berliner from NPR, thank you very much for being with us.
BERLINER: Thank you.
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website on terms of use and authorization pages at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on a deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
