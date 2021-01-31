Austin, Texas Coronavirus Update: What to Know January 30





Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in central Texas for Saturday, January 30.

AUSTIN, Texas KVUE keeps you up to date with the latest news on the coronavirus and COVID-19 in the Austin area. Scroll down for top headlines and the latest updates on KVUE’s live blog on January 30. Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas Counties: Travis County: At least 68,290 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,684 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 14,692 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 186 people have died. At least 12,218 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.

For an overview of COVID-19 data in all counties across the state, Click here. GRAPHICS: Coronavirus data January 29 6:40 p.m. Travis County reported 270 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 68,290 cases and 655 deaths since the start of the pandemic. At least 62,684 people have recovered from the virus. Travis County currently has 520 people hospitalized for COVID-19, including 162 in intensive care and 99 on ventilators. There are 50 people being treated at the Austin Convention Center alternative care site. 4 p.m. COVID-19 patients represent less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the Austin area (Trauma service area O) for seven consecutive days now, which means businesses can resume operations at 75% capacity and elective surgeries can resume, according to Executive Order Greg Abbott. Should COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the Austin area again exceed 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days, businesses will have to operate at 50% of capacity, while elective surgeries would be suspended. RELATED: Austin Area Businesses May Return to 75% of Capacity as COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate Improves Austin, however, remains under Step 5 of the city’s risk-based guidelines, meaning all residents are recommended to avoid gatherings with people outside their own homes, to avoid non-essential travel and use only contactless options for businesses such as curbside pickup and delivery. 8:30 Local health authorities distribute personal protective equipment free of charge from 9 a.m. to noon at Mexican Consulate Office at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. in Southeast Austin. 8 h The Central Food Bank of Texas organizes a food distribution event at KIPP SchoolSouth Campus at 5107 Interstate 35. The event will run from 9 am to noon. WATCH: COVID-19 restrictions could be eased in Austin area Phone data reveals last known moments before Texas state student Jason Landry went missing Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Rehires Deputy Charged in 2019 Use of Force Incident Williamson County Expands ‘VRTAS’ Sites, Adding New Vaccination Site in Georgetown Hays County Vaccine Registration Portal booked shortly after it reopened on Friday

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos