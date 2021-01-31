Even Karl Marx used his raise payout to bet against professional traders

In 1864 Karl Marx received a bequest of 820 from a deceased old friend.

A huge stimulus payout, basically.

It was way more money than he had ever made from his journalism, and he wasted no time spending it.

His wife, Jenny, had their new home in London redecorated and furnished.

“I thought it was better to put the money for this purpose than to waste it piecemeal on trifles.”

They bought pets for their children (three dogs, two cats and a few birds), which they named after Karl’s favorite alcoholic drinks (Whiskey, Toddy, etc.).

They took the family on a three-week vacation to Ramsgate, Kent, one of 19th-century England’s most famous seaside towns, where Karl spent most of the time sulking in bed at their home. hosts, in pain, after a malignant anthrax erupted above his penis.

German philosopher Karl Marx is said to have been an enthusiastic stock market investor. (AP: Michael Probst)

Back in London, they spent more money on a big party for their girls, where 50 of the girls’ friends were entertained until the wee hours of the morning.

And delightfully, especially for anyone who has been absorbed in the GameStop saga this month, Karl has used some of his stimulus checks to speculate in the stock market, relishing the opportunity to inflict pain on professional traders.

In a letter to his maternal uncle, Lion Phillips, a wealthy Dutch businessman, he even bragged about his earnings.

“I, which will not surprise you a little, speculated in part on American funds, but more particularly on English stocks, which are growing like mushrooms this year [and which] are forced to a completely unreasonable level and then, for the most part, collapse, ”he wrote.

“That way, I made over 400 and now that the complexity of the political situation offers greater scope, I’m going to start all over again.”

“It is a type of operation that takes little time, and it is worth the risk to relieve the enemy of his money.”

In a letter to Friedrich Engels, his great friend and benefactor, Marx even dreamed of the fortune he could have made if he had had more money to buy stones.

“If I had had the money in the last 10 days, I would have done a murder on the Stock Exchange here,” he wrote.

“The time has come when, with wit and very little money, it is possible to make money in London.”

Marx was not the only one

The above story is wonderfully told by Francis Wheen, the British journalist, in his award-winning biography of Marx in 1999.

According to Wheen, historians have struggled to find hard evidence of Marx’s stock trading, and some suspect he may have made up the story “to impress his professional uncle.”

“But it may be true,” Wheen also said seductively.

Tristram Hunt, in his 2009 biography, The Frock-Coated Communist: The Revolutionary Life of Friedrich Engels, also details how Engels played the stock market.

Engels felt that it was perfectly acceptable to jump into stocks because “the stock market simply adjusts the distribution of the surplus value already stolen from the workers”.

In other words, go ahead boy, you’ll just take some money back from the 1 percent.

Although, as usual with Engels, things got a bit more complicated than that, given that he himself was a member of the affluent manufacturing class and did much more than dabble in the stock market.

According to Hunt, Engels’ probate on death revealed a portfolio of stocks worth more than $ 2million in today’s money.

He had stakes in everything from the London and Northern Railway Company, to the South Metropolitan Gas Company, to the Channel Tunnel Corporation Ltd, and even to some Imperial investments, including in the Foreign and Colonial Government Trust Company.

This meant that Engels’ experience with the stock market, and the type of behavior that goes on there, was not rudimentary.

Engels opposed the “ stock market tax ”

In an exchange of letters (early 1883) with Eduard Bernstein, a German socialist and politician, Engels agreed with Bernstein that a recent public outcry over a “stock market tax” was a “petty bourgeois” concern.

Nonetheless, he said, he was also against the tax.

He said that a stock market tax already existed in England, where he lived, in the form of a simple daily stamp on the transfer document (at the time, 0.5% of the amount paid, plus a small commission of transfer), and the consequence was “that the real speculation on the stock market is in margin transactions where no actual transfer takes place”.

“Therefore [the stock exchange tax] only affects the so-called ‘solid capital investment’, ”he said, as it diverts business activity to unproductive side bets that are not subject to tax.

Trying to beat the rich in the stock market has been going on for decades. (Reuters: Lucas Jackson)

He believed that any attempt to control the behavior of traders with taxes was unsuccessful.

“Nothing was ever designed that stock market speculators could not get around either.”

He told Bernstein that the stock market should “be allowed to unfold perfectly freely, so that even the dumbest can see where the current economy is taking them,” and it was a shame that the stock market had been the victim of bad business practices. ‘exploitation because, when used properly, it had clear revolutionary potential.

“[It] dramatically accelerates the concentration of capital and is therefore as revolutionary as the steam engine, ”he said.

“If the American stock market had not created colossal fortunes, how would large-scale industry and social movement have been possible in this land of farmers?”

It’s a humorous food for thought.

Redditors took advantage of free trading

Users of the social media platform Reddit have been jacking up the price of GameStop for several months. (Reuters / Carlo Allegri)

Going forward to the recent shenanigans on Wall Street, where people who use the Reddit website have, over the past few months, bought as many GameStop shares as they can (using their U.S. government stimulus checks) and sent in the GameStop share price on the rise, causing some hedge funds, which had bet that GameStop’s price would only go down, would lose billions of dollars as a result.

Many Redditors use a trading application called Robinhood, which allows them to trade essentially for free, with no stock market tax.

(Although, as the US regulator has found, Robinhood’s execution of its clients’ trades has been so poor behind the scenes in recent years that the financial costs to its clients have outweighed the benefits of commission-free trading) .

The founders of the app, former physics students Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, say they created the app “to democratize finance”, drawing inspiration from the Occupy Wall Street movement that emerged from the wreckage of the crisis Global Financial 2007-08.

Now there are calls for “free” trading apps to be better regulated.

The Reserve Bank returns from summer vacation with enthusiasm

Last week’s chaos on Wall Street aside, it will be a week for central bank watchers this week.

We will see the return to normal functions of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The RBA board will hold its first monthly interest rate meeting of the year on Tuesday.

Philip Lowe, the governor of the RBA, will speak in Canberra on Wednesday at the National Press Club.

The theme of his speech will be “The Year Ahead”, which seems self-explanatory.

On Friday, he will then appear before a parliamentary committee in Canberra, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, at 9:30 a.m.

The RBA will also release its quarterly “Monetary Policy Statement” Friday at 11:30 am.