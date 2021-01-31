Krewe du Vieux creates Mardi Gras-themed art installations as there will be no parades this year





NEW ORLEANS Members of the Krewe du Vieux have worked diligently to ensure that their works of art are ready to be viewed. Members of the Krewe of Spank sub have an art installation at a house in the Bywater neighborhood. Normally the krewes paraded but because of the virus that has changed this year. Instead, people can visit the works of art. “I love that we’ve had sleepless nights of people out there safely distancing themselves in masks doing art again and that’s pretty good,” said Lara Desmond, Creative Dictator for Krewe of Spank. Desmond’s art installation is called “The History of Masking”. “Humans have masked themselves as long as we are humans, as soon as we can sculpt anything or shape anything that we wear masks,” Desmond said. Lews Raymond is with Krewe Rue du Bourbon, she is another Krewe du Vieux sub-krewe. Raymond was upset to learn his members couldn’t parade, so he made the most of the situation with a group and will properly distance himself. It also gets images shown with a projector. He was surprised to see so many people taking photos of his art. “Surprised all day long that people came to see what we are doing, we didn’t do much at first, but as we went along we felt better,” he said. Raymond’s theme for his work is called “that too will pass.” Krewe du Vieux is known for her cutting edge humor, and Raymond said it’s all about carnival fun. Now a lot of people are anxiously waiting for everyone to parade, normally. “We miss it, so it’s great, we love this region, which goes down to the city,” said Tina Noel, who came to see the art installation. RELATED: Yardi Gras Leads to Ball Pit Ball Boom RELATED: No Mardi Gras Parades, So Thousands of People Make ‘House Floats’ Stay up to date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news about you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our local news reports and events. LOCAL AND EMERGENCY NEWS * Receive r …

