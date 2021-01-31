The UK listing review isn’t just about the stock market

In an age of puzzled exuberance of stock indexes, with flashmobs lurking the internet seeking to squeeze short hedge funds, it may seem odd to focus on easing stock market regulation.

But Britain just concluded Brexit without much deal for financial services. So, in an effort to spur activity in the city, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing for a “Big Bang 2.0” to make amends.

Among the initiatives sponsored by Mr. Sunak is review by Jonathan Hill, former EU Financial Services Commissioner. The mission? Encourage more businesses to list on UK stock exchanges. This is not, to be honest, a phantom problem. The number of initial public offerings has declined from 127 in 2000 to just 50 last year.

This in part reflects the choice of companies such as Deliveroo, electricity supplier Ovo Energy and online banking Monzo to stay private longer. Others simply sell or float abroad. This is part of the reason why the total of major companies listed on the UK market has more than halved, from 2,405 to 1,138 over the past two decades.

The report is yet to be released, but the call for evidence has already sparked a familiar barrage of “solutions” from interested parties such as the London Stock Exchange. These include letting company founders maintain control through dual action structures and reducing the length of the business case required of a company. Another proposal would reduce the proportion of shares that must be freely available to trade after an IPO. Some prefer to create a new “growth” market to mirror the US Nasdaq.

The problem with all of these responses is not simply that they risk inflating a dotcom like an IPO duff bubble that then goes pop. It’s also that they look at the stock markets in isolation – as if this is the only avenue through which entrepreneurs can raise capital and investors take stakes in growth companies. This is clearly not the case.

The flip side of public trade is the growth of private markets. They have more and more usurped exchanges and gleefully finance young companies. If there is a problem, it is the balance of regulation: the burden of rules has led companies from transparent public places to private, opaque and under-regulated places where the leverage can be excessive. , limited access and extremely high fees.

One person who thinks that is exactly what happened is American economist Luigi Zingales. In a 2009 paper, he warned that businesses remain rationally private, reflecting “the rising cost of public ownership relative to its benefits for a growing number of businesses.” This, rather than superior investment performance, may be one of the reasons why the net asset value of private equity funds has grown twice as fast as global public stocks since 2002, because McKinsey data watch.

What are these additional costs? Well, in public markets, they mostly stem from ever increasing disclosure requirements. Look at the HSBC Annual Report. Over the past 20 years, its size has almost tripled from 120 to 334 pages, largely due to the insertion of reams of mat material. It is possible to reduce these charges. Few think that consumers of annual reports are three times better informed than they were in 1999.

Rather than demanding ever more fine print, regulators should focus on eliminating conflicts of interest between intermediaries and end investors, argues Zingales. In the case of private markets, for example, that means they need to be subject to much more scrutiny. Unlike publicly traded companies, buyout companies currently have to disclose very little information. They should tell the public – who they ultimately invest in – their strategies, fees and returns. Returns should be presented in such a way as to allow a direct comparison with competing buyout companies as well as with listed equities.

Boris Johnson’s government has promised to “level” the regions. This is an approach which she could usefully apply to the relationship between public and private procurement. If the stock markets are empty, it’s not just because the rules they impose are too expensive. It is also because those of the private markets are insufficient.

Getting the right capital for the right opportunity is about tapping more than one leverage. In order for the markets to work better, you must first balance them.

