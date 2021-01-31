Boards of Directors of 2 TVS Group Companies Approve Merger Plan, Auto News, ET Auto





New Delhi: TVS Motor Company announced on Saturday that the boards of directors of TVS holding companies and TVS Investments and Holdings have approved a composite merger and arrangement plan that is due to be filed with the NCLT shortly. In a letter posted on ESB, TVS Motor Company chairman and managing director Venu Srinivasan said the project would be filed with the NCLT's Chennai bench. "I wish to inform you that the Composite Plan of Merger and Arrangement to be filed with the Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench (" NCLT ") .. has been approved by the respective board of directors of the companies of TVS portfolio and TVS Investments and Holdings Pvt Ltd on January 30, 2021, "he noted. The draft, along with the necessary documents, will soon be filed with the NCLT, he added. On December 10 last year, Srinivasan reported that members of the TVS family had agreed to subscribe to a family memorandum of understanding to align and synchronize share ownership in different companies in the group. In a letter posted on BSE, Srinivasan said senior members of the TVS family would deliberate to implement the family arrangement. TVS Motor Company is not a party to this arrangement The TVS family has been engaged for over a century in a wide range of businesses through various entities in which branches of the TVS family have invested through TV Sundram Iyengar & Sounds Pvt. Ltd, Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Southern Roadways Pvt Ltd (collectively the TVS Holding Companies). Over the decades, the TVS family has expanded its business and the TVS Group has grown into a large business conglomerate with interests in several businesses, including the manufacture of two-wheelers and automotive components, automotive dealerships, distribution of auto parts. , financial services, logistics services. , electronics and textiles.







