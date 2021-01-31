Defiant redditors buy Times Square billboard as GameStop stock saga rages





Rebel amateur investors on Reddit say they’re not giving up their investments in GameStop – and have even pulled out billboards in Times Square and across the country, urging devotees to continue to hold the line. “$ GME GO BRRR,” launched a digital ad on the corner of 54th and Broadway in Manhattan. The ad ran for an hour on Friday and was a creation of digital signage maker Matei Psatta. YOUNG REPUBLICS PREVENT TO “ RE-OCCUPER WALL STREET ” AFTER THE GAMESTOP DEBACLE The line refers to a popular internet meme that uses “Brrr” to mean the sound produced by a money printing machine. GME is the stock ticker on the New York Stock Exchange. Investors on Reddit pushed the price of GameStop – a dusty electronics retailer in a mall worth just $ 2.57 a share at one point last year – to astronomical highs in a matter of days. Worth just under $ 40 per share on Jan. 14, the stock has skyrocketed to $ 483 per share. While the price movement has been extremely volatile, the stock has spent much of the past five days comfortably above $ 300. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The “movement” was originally organized by those on the Reddit page WallStreetBets. Pirate investors rocked the markets all week, pushing the price of Gamestop up in an attempt to stick it on hedge fund short sellers who bet against the stock and plan to profit from its failure. Instead, prices rose because of renegade buyers, and some Wall Street institutions were brought to their knees. READ MORE ON NYPOST.COM

