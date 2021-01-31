David and Goliath play the stock market | News

When a group of Reddit users joined forces and legally bought stock for GameStop and the AMC movie channel, hedge fund managers were not happy. The story of the little guy beating the big guy at his own game puts the internet in turmoil and talks about regulations initiated by key players.

Hedge fund managers were selling a stock in an attempt to make a profit. It did not go as expected when individual investors noticed the trend.

Local financial adviser Sean Ray explained that when investors sell a stock, they profit when the stock price falls. When an investor is long on a stock, he profits from the rise in the stock.

What is a short sale? If an investor feels that the company or stock is not doing well, such as a phased out technology or service, they may short sell or take a short position. That’s when they borrow shares of a supposedly declining company and immediately sell them at the current rate. If they assume correctly and the price drops, they buy at the lower rate to replace the borrowed stock creating a profit.

In short term trading the fall is good, the rise is bad.

As these hedge fund managers tried to earn profits during the downfall of GameStop and AMC, a group of amateur investors focused their investments on them, driving the price upwards, creating a huge loss for those who gamble. short sale game.

These average folks put their minds and their wallets together, contributing to a collective increase of $ 10 billion in 24 hours far exceeding the actual value of stocks; basically send the message, dont hate the player hate the game.

This has left seasoned professionals angry, although it is legal and covered by the First Amendment.

Short-term trading versus long-term investing can be a gamble, Ray said. It can be fun, exciting and profitable, but it can also contribute to significant financial losses. I’m afraid that in this most recent trading trend, the latest entrants and the last exits could really get hurt. “

Stocks can only go down to zero, but they can go up to infinity and this process is a bet that hedge fund managers play on a daily basis. As stock prices rise, so do losses. They have to buy it back at the highest price in order to return the stock to the original owner. They are basically stuck in a losing bet.

Example: you go to a casino and your friend loans you $ 100. After playing the slot machines, you win $ 150. You pay them back and keep $ 50 in profit.

If the stock price rises, it is like losing money on slot machines and having to pay it back. Now you have to find the $ 100 somewhere else. You may have to spend less or pay another bill on the weekend. Either way, the money must be paid back one way or another. For hedge fund managers, this usually means selling some of their most profitable long stocks to cover debt.

Reuters reported a 1700% gain in 15 days for GameStop and AMC reported a gain of over 800% since January 1.

So far, the losses exceed $ 13.1 billion. Melvin Capital sold GME and suffered a huge loss, receiving $ 2 billion in emergency aid for market stabilization.

MC has leaked files admitting they have put options, options that generate profits when down, in GameStop. Citron Capital, another short selling firm, also suffered a loss on the exchange.

Apps like Robinhood and Ameritrade are said to have forced the sale of peoples’ stocks and restricted trade on Wednesday, January 27. This decision was controversial and ironic.

The character of Robin Hood was known for redistributing money from the rich to the poor. Which is basically what happened when amateur investors gambled and won. The restrictions prompted Thursday a class action lawsuit against Robinhood.

If a professional investor tries to manipulate the market, it is illegal. A group of amateurs pooling their resources is not. The trick comes when social media is involved, as it’s very hard to tell who is behind the screen.

“If we see a significant increase in social media chatter and also compare this to unusual trading activity, we will potentially stop this action to allow us to investigate the situation,” said Adena Friedman, CEO of NASDAQ, at CNBC.

They would then call on the Financial Sector Regulatory Authority, FINRA and the SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission, to verify it.

Whether people are applauding the group’s ingenuity or cleaning up the consequences, the bottom line is that people have come together for a cause and found a new way of doing things.

A Twitter member said it’s not just money anymore, it’s a movement.

If you want to learn how to make money from the scholarship, there are many sites and courses available. If you want professional help, contact a financial advisor.

The real key to successful investing, Ray says, is long-term planning.

A long-term portfolio that is well diversified over most of the 10-year periods in history will outperform all other asset classes and rarely generate losses, ”said Ray.

