Steven Cohen, owner of the Mets, deletes his Twitter account after threats





For nearly three months since buying the Mets, Steve Cohen has indulged in surprisingly spirited banter jokes with team fans on Twitter, entertaining their wacky business suggestions and showcasing a sense of humor and a genuine interest in their thoughts, which was rare for a billionaire team owner. It all shattered on Friday night, when Cohen took his Twitter account off and released a statement through the Mets in which he said his family had received unspecified threats on the social media service. The move came a day after hedge fund Cohens and Cohen himself, though his Twitter account was drawn into the venomous battle of the rich versus the poor against struggling video game retailer GameStop. I really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter, who were sadly overwhelmed this week by unrelated misinformation that led to our family receiving personal threats this week, Cohen said in a statement. . So I’m going to take a break for now.

The misinformation and personal threats appeared to be related not to Cohens’ ownership of the Mets or his online jokes about the team, but its connection to the frothy trading of GameStop stocks.

Earlier this week, an unknown but significant number of small investors, in a frenzy over places like the Reddits WallStreetBets forum, pushed up the share price of struggling video game retailer GameStop in part, with the goal to punish deep-pocketed investors who had bet strongly that its value would fall. The surge in small investors quickly pushed GameStops’ stock price from under $ 20 a share to around $ 325 a share on Friday. For hedge funds that had taken positions against GameStop, hoping that the value of stocks would drop (in what’s known as short selling), the sudden rise in stocks cost them billions. Perhaps one of the biggest losers was Cohen. Cohens hedge fund Point72 had invested nearly $ 1 billion in Melvin Capital, another hedge fund run by a former Point72 employee. Melvin Capital had bypassed GameStop shares, and as its value rose Melvin Capital suffered losses so large that it required a $ 2.75 billion bailout from other investors including including an additional $ 750 million from Point72. Point72 has lost 15% of its value this year, the New York Times reported. All of this led some Twitter users to wonder if Cohen really was their deep-pocketed savior, or if his hedge fund losses would reduce his willingness to spend on the team.

Why would one have anything to do with the other, he replied to a Mets fan, a departure from the character of all men that had been the hallmark of his accounts. For months, Cohen had engaged with Mets fans, answering business proposals, answering questions and making jokes.

But on Thursday, Cohen embarked on a back-and-forth on Twitter with Dave Portnoy, the acerbic founder of sports and culture website Barstool Sports, who has a long history of racist and misogynist behaviour. Portnoy, who in recent months posed as a day trader, accused Cohen of being involved in stock trading apps like Robinhood, which blocked users from buying GameStop stocks. Portnoy, without proof, called such conduct criminal. I had nothing to do with what happened today, Cohen replied in a Tweet, appearing to misspell the word chill. But Barstool Sports fans are notorious for attacking critics, especially those who anger Portnoy, on social media. In a separate incident this week, the National Women’s Hockey League issued a statement rebuild Barstool and its CEO after posting a video that subjected reporters who cover the NWHL and league employees to online harassment. After his brief exchange with Portnoy, Cohen suffered the same kind of fire. In response, he simply closed his account.







