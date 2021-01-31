Connect with us

History shows us Indian stocks will continue to be tough even after Monday’s budget

Archive image of the ESB building in Dalal Street, Mumbai | Communal room
Bombay: If history is any guide, the recent crisis in Indian stocks will continue past Monday’s budget.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index has climbed the month following Budget Day just two of the past seven years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, while declining or staying on the sidelines on other occasions. Risks are compounded in 2021 given stretched valuations.

The government is expected to keep fiscal prudence aside and open its pockets to spend more, said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Mumbai-based Religare Broking Ltd. to profit taking.

The Sensex saw a meteoric advance in the last quarter – even as data showed the economy had plunged into recession – thanks to record inflows from foreign investors. But there are signs that the rally is running out of steam: the index registered its biggest weekly decline since early May since its peak on January 20.

Valuations are correcting all-time high levels for most sectors, said Dhiraj Relli, CEO of Mumbai-based HDFC Securities Ltd. We do not expect a significant increase.

