GameStop Steals the Show from Apple’s Impressive Gains | Business

Each week, Bryce Roth, a contributor to Madison Business Review, provides a recap of what has happened in business and the stock markets.

This week has been crazy for the markets which can have long term implications.

It all started with GameStop being the center of what’s called a short press, which basically occurs when traders bet a company’s stock price to go down on a certain date and rise dramatically instead. This leaves previous investors to buy in order to save themselves from significant losses. If the short sellers were successful in the first place, they would be able to make a decent profit, but in this situation they lose a lot of money.

A Reddit group, WallStreetBets, tricked millions of people into buying GameStop, which drove the price up as GameStop was one of the top-selling publicly traded companies in recent times. This caused brokerage services like Robinhood to limit buying, which helped hedge funds and hurt retail investors, unlike the original Robin Hood. Other companies on the list include AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond.

This fascinating and insightful look at the logic, strategy, emotion and luck behind short trading allows investors to better understand why some stocks soar and others suffer.

In light of the measures taken to restrict trading, the Securities and Exchange Commission should probe the stock rallies induced by Reddit. The SEC said it was monitor and evaluate closely the extreme price volatility of certain stocks over the past few days and would review actions taken by regulated entities that could disadvantage investors or unduly hamper their ability to trade certain securities.

Looking at the numbers, GameStop finished last week at $ 65.01 and closed this week at $ 325, a 400% increase for the company which was set to close 1,000 stores by March. This is very interesting as the power has briefly shifted from Wall Street to retail investors, which could lead to unusual events in the future.

Is this a one-time event or will people continue to come together and pour money into other choice stocks? Cryptocurrency such as Dogecoin has recently gained traction and has skyrocketed over 500% this week after the attention of celebrities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

From what we’ve seen this week and last year, anything is possible in the markets, and maybe we are living in the new normal.

Apple and Microsoft post strong earnings but sell off

Earnings season has arrived, and Big Tech still seems to be winning, but maybe not in Wall Street’s eyes.

Apple posted record revenue of more than $ 100 billion for the first time, as sales of each product category increased by double-digit percentage points. Almost all categories beat expectations, although Apple shares have fallen nearly 10% this week, likely due to lower expectations from CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri for the current quarter.

Microsoft also made excellent profits with 17% revenue growth, with Azure sales taking the lead and Xbox sales not hurting the company as much as expected. Earnings per share were $ 2.03 versus $ 1.64 as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also exceeded expectations and came in at $ 43.08 billion versus $ 40.18 billion expected.

Finally, Tesla missed its fourth quarter profit, but beat its earnings and said it expects average annual growth in shipments of 50% going forward. Tesla also announced an updated fleet of vehicles, which are expected to be the fastest production cars ever made. Tesla has already had some very good months in recent months and could look to a very bright future if he manages to hit his goals.

The Fed maintains the status quo

The Federal Reserve’s decision to leave its benchmark overnight interest rate in a target range of 0 to 0.25%, to keep its inflation target at 2% for the foreseeable future, and to keep buying of at least $ 80 billion in Treasury bonds as well as $ 40 billion in mortgage-backed securities each month were obvious choices for many observers. The Fed is committed to keeping its foot on gas and will continue to help the U.S. economy during the ongoing pandemic.

U.S. stocks fell further after the Fed’s statement and comments from President Jerome Powells were released, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing about 2.6% lower for its largest percentage decline of a day in three months. Friday’s session was also bad with the S&P 500 falling 1.93% after a dramatic end to 2020 and start to 2021.

While this can be alarming, investors should expect it. Investors have seen markets overreact to news from the Fed before, and they will likely follow a similar trend to the past and a positive trend going forward.

Rising debt is a matter of concern

Public debt around the world soared last year to approach levels last seen in the aftermath of World War II, as countries increased spending to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

Public debt as a percentage of world gross domestic product jumped to 98% at the end of December compared to 84% at the end of 2019, before the pandemic struck, the IMF said in an update to its semi-annual Fiscal Monitor report.

The IMF is the global lender of last resort for countries in distress and closely monitors debt levels. The total dollar value of global debt, which includes central government and state debt, stood at $ 89.6 trillion at the end of the year.

Bryce Roth is a major junior in finance. Contact Bryce at [email protected]

Disclaimer: I have no positions in any of the mentioned stocks and do not plan to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself and it expresses my own opinions. I do not receive any compensation for this, and I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Information: Investors are always reminded that before making an investment, they should do their own research on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking the advice of a broker or financial advisor before making any investment decision. Anything in this article should be taken as general information and should not be taken as a formal investment recommendation.