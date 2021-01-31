Carla Fried: financial apps with gamification can increase risk

Making financial tasks more engaging can be a great way to get us to stick to the drudgery of saving and budgeting. But when applied to investing, apps that add an element of gamification can encourage behavior that reduces the chances of long-term financial success.

This is at the heart of a legal complaint the State of Massachusetts has filed against online trading app Robinhood, which has seen explosive growth over the past year, appealing to inexperienced investors with transactions. free and a screen interface that applies all kinds of gamification nudges.

Massachusetts requires financial companies to act as trustees, which just means they have to put the best interests of the customers first. The complaint claims that the functionality of the Robinhood platform does not necessarily put the financial well-being of the customer first.

Some features of Robinhood are as follows:

Open an account and Robinhood deposits a share of shares (its choice) into your account. It can serve as a psychological anchor Hey, this stock must be good! when no analysis has been performed or the opportunity has been taken into account.

The most popular stocks traded on the app are displayed prominently on user screens. As if following the crowd of other newbie investors was some kind of smart investment strategy.

Make a trade and your screen is littered with raining party confetti. Not necessarily a profitable trade, just any buy or sell. As if the trade itself was the victory. The only guaranteed win for a deal goes to Robinhood, as the business is paid for by third parties who execute the trades.

Want to get on the waiting list for a cash management feature launched on the site? You can tap your way to the top of the list, although there is a limit of 1000 taps per day. Yes, 1000. Per day. More face time with the app is another boost to consider trading.

Providing a Candy Crush sensitivity to investing is pretty much the opposite of what academic research has shown is the key to long-term success: Investment by purchase and custody produces superior long-term returns compared to active trading.

In its complaint, Massachusetts identified at least 241 accounts since 2017 in which clients with no investment experience traded at least five times a day. Per day. The complaint lists 25 inexperienced traders who carried out an average of 15 to 92 transactions per day during the period under review. The complaint also states that nearly two-thirds of the users whose records it reviewed were cleared to trade stock options and said they had little or no investment experience. .

A key feature of the Robinhood platform is an enticing reward in itself: commission-free trades, a boost that encourages more trading.

Trading regular (non-retirement) investment accounts generates a tax bill. Any investment sold with a profit held for less than one year is subject to short-term capital gains tax, at the same rate as that of individuals. In the coming weeks, Robinhood will be mailing clients their IRS Form 1099 2020, which specifies their taxable capital gains.

Many Robinhood users have made money in the past year. From the bottom of the March 2020 bear market to the end of the year, the S&P 500 has gained nearly 70%.

It’s easy to confuse luck and good timing with a long-term view.

Reality check

Would you trade if it costs you $ 10 or $ 20? Free can be expensive if it prompts you to do a lot of transactions without much thought.

Keep it to the side. It is probably no coincidence that Robinhood has become increasingly popular during the pandemic. With no sports to watch (and play) or concerts to attend, and with a limited ability to hang out in a bar, boredom is kind of a given. Into this void comes a new investment game. If active stock trading has become your go-to entertainment / rush these days, don’t invest more than your regular entertainment budget. The main course is saving for retirement using diversified mutual funds and exchange traded funds in your 401 (k) and / or IRA.

Check your arrogance. One of the smartest approaches to investing is to ask yourself every once in a while, what’s the consequence if I’m wrong?

In online day trading, what if your portfolio drops 20% to 40% (a bear market of garden varieties)?

Thinking of opening a margin account? Margin is when the brokerage lends you money to buy stocks. If your portfolio grows, you have more profit. But if you borrow money, buy stocks and they lose value, you have losses and the brokerage may force you to make a margin call, in which you either owe more money or sell stocks to increase your account balance.

At the end of November, total individual investor margin borrowing hit a record $ 722 billion, up more than 30% from just before the pandemic.

Here, too, Robinhood recently offered a boost to clients who qualify for a margin account. At the end of December, he announced that he had reduced the interest rate charged on margin loans above $ 1,000 from 5% to 2.5%.

It will look like cheap borrowing if the markets keep going up. But that’s a very big if, especially with the markets at record levels.

There is however hope for gamification, with financial applications that help you save, not spend.