Business
GameStop Frenzy Focuses On Trading Giant Citadel Stocks
Small investors band together online to inflate stocks like GameStop Corp.
say they challenge Wall Street. But one of the biggest players in the world markets should benefit from its frenetic trading.
Citadel Securities, the e-commerce firm owned by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, has played a low-key but critical role in the frenzy of the past two weeks.
Mr. Griffins’ hedge fund affiliate, Citadel, is fulfilling orders from clients of Robinhood Markets Inc., TD Ameritrade and other online brokers who have seen increased volumes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Citadel Securities makes money by selling stocks or options for little more than its willingness to buy them. The difference is often only a fraction of a penny per share. But repeated millions of times a day, that’s a lot of money.
Last year, Citadel Securities’ net trading revenue was $ 6.7 billion, nearly double the 2018 record high, a person familiar with the matter said.
Among the forces propelling this growth was an influx of novice traders, many of whom remained stranded at home due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Attracted by easy-to-use trading apps and the industry’s shift towards commission-free trading, individual investors opened more than 10 million new brokerage accounts in 2020, JMP Securities estimates.
Meanwhile, a thriving subculture of day traders has flourished in corners of the internet like the Reddits WallStreetBets forum, setting the stage for the manic trading of the past few weeks in GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings. Inc.
and several other popular actions.
This is the market Ken Griffin and Citadel Securities have been waiting for, said Christopher Nagy, a former TD Ameritrade executive who is now a director of the Healthy Markets Association, an investor group. The last time the environment was this good for players in the retail market, it was back in the dot-com bubble.
The company came under scrutiny last week when its majority owner, Mr. Griffin, participated in an emergency $ 2.75 billion injection of funds into Melvin Capital Management, a short seller. which was facing big losses due to the huge rally in GameStops shares.
Announced Monday, the deal meant that Citadel, the hedge fund firm, backed a fund that had bet against GameStop stock, while Citadel Securities benefited from the flow of orders from small investors placing bullish bets on GameStop.
Citadel Securities says it is managed separately from the hedge fund side of Mr. Griffins’ company. The company also released data showing that over the past week, retail orders pouring into its systems for GameStop were roughly balanced between buyers and sellers, casting doubt on the popular narrative that little ones investors drove the stock to its record close of $ 347.51 on Wednesday.
“
The last time the environment was this good for players in the retail market, it was back in the dot-com bubble.
“
Data showed that 29% of GameStop Monday-Thursday trading volume was handled by Citadel Securities, highlighting its huge role in the stock market popular with individual investors. Overall, around 41% of US retail stock trading volume goes through Citadel Securities, while the second largest player in the industry, Virtu Financial Inc.,
has a market share of around 32%, according to the companies.
We have seen an extraordinary level of retailing last week, a spokesperson for Citadel Securities said. At several times during the week, the large brokerage firms depended on our capabilities to handle the flood of orders.
Citadel Securities also accounts for a large portion of trading volume in public markets like the New York Stock Exchange as well as options, futures, treasury bills and many foreign markets. Founded in 2002, the company has grown into a dominant player in e-commerce due to its technological prowess, quantitative skills, and a vibrant corporate culture. Rivals say it has become increasingly difficult to compete with the scale and efficiency of Citadel Securities.
They are really trying to take an Amazon approach to trading, where they are trying to squeeze out everyone else that is not on their scale, said Scott Knudsen, former head of rival trading firm IMC Financial Markets who now runs Cove Markets. , a cryptocurrency trading start-up. .
The retail business of Citadel Securities has repeatedly sparked controversy. Like Virtu and other market makers, Citadel Securities pays brokers for the right to trade against orders from individual investors. In the first three quarters of 2020, the company made more than $ 700 million in such payments to major online brokerage firms, according to Piper Sandler.
Critics say the practice, known as payment for order flow, distorts incentives for brokers to seek to maximize revenue rather than guaranteeing customers the best price. The practice is banned in some overseas markets, such as the UK. Earlier this month, former US Senator Carl Levin published an opinion piece in the Financial Times urging the incoming administration to Biden to ban payment for the flow of orders, calling it a confrontational practice that siphons billions of funds from U.S. investors every year.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS
How do you see the role of the Citadels in the recent buying frenzy? Join the conversation below.
Brokers and trading companies, including Citadel Securities, claim that paying the order flow benefits investors because they get a better deal than if the orders were sent to the NYSE or the Nasdaq Stock Market.
The argument is that, in fact, both parties win: Citadel Securities may offer individual investors better prices on stocks than on an exchange because it knows its trading against a player too small to move the market. On the other hand, when Citadel Securities is traded on a stock exchange, it may end up dealing with a fund manager who pushes a stock up or down with institutional sized buys or sells, a situation that could result in losses for Citadel Securities.
Still, regulatory sanctions have fueled suspicion about companies placing orders from individual investors. In 2017, Citadel Securities paid $ 22.6 million to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission fees, which misled clients into providing the best price on investor trades. Last year, the company paid $ 700,000 to resolve complaints from the Financial Industry Regulator that it was trading ahead of customers’ OTC orders. In both cases, Citadel Securities did not admit fault.
Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]