Pennsylvania wrestlers hit mats in Gettysburg





Wrestlers have come from as far away as the Pittsburgh area and the Delaware Valley for a chance to compete.

GETTYSBURG, PA. As a wrestler, the only way to improve yourself on the mat is to challenge yourself. “They just need to have half an ounce of success at what they’re doing, whether it’s training, practice, or even a wrestling match,” JP McCaskey wrestling coach Troy Richardson said. “Then their interest grows and they come back.” The struggle for high school girls continues to grow in Pennsylvania. On Saturday morning in Gettysburg, five of Keystone State’s nine women’s wrestling teams gathered for a match. “They mean the world. It just shows you the size of this community and the number of girls who are ready to jump in and wrestle. It’s amazing to see,” said Deja Nortey, junior of JP McCaskey. . Eleven schools in total were represented, including Annville-Cleona, JP McCaskey, Fairfield, York Suburban, New Oxford and Gettysburg. But it wasn’t just District III teams as wrestlers from Delaware Valley and North Allegheny who made the trip, all for the sake of the necessary experience. “These girls deserve to fight other girls and we don’t have that in western Pennsylvania,” said Danial Heckert, North Allegheny head coach and Northeast graduate. “It’s happening here in District III, so we’re going to come here and fight.” States’ most successful high school wrestler Montana DeLawder was on the mat on Saturday with her varsity team from Gettysburg. The Senior Warrior has been on this path a long time ago and loves what the future holds. RELATED: Gettysburgs Delawder Sets De-law to the Mat, Ranks # 1 Among Women Nationwide “Seeing these girls have this opportunity to wrestle is very important to me because it’s a big part of my life so it warms my heart to see other people having the same opportunity as me,” said DeLawder. Montana itself is a big draw for the other girls on the mat, as being able to compete with the best is part of what drives the Red Tornado, who are looking to expand their program. RELATED: DeLawder Sets New State Victory Record As Warriors Ride To Duels “It shows you the best and it shows what a top notch fight in the girls could look like,” Nortey added. And from now on, some of the best wrestlers have taken up residence in District III.

