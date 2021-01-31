New Orleans, Baton Rouge Area People in Business for January 31, 2021 | Economic news

New Orleans area

Patricia meadowcroftwas elected to chair theConservatory of PontchartrainBoard of directors.

Other officers areMarcia St Martin, vice-president,Ben Caplansecretary andAmy cohen, treasurer.

The administrators areMichael Bagot III, Dickie Brennan, Carl Britt, Jean Champagne, Justin Gremillion, John Kinabrew, Martin Landrieu, John Alden Meade, Zoila Osteicoecehea, Natalie Robottom, LaVerne Toombs, David WaggonnerandRobert williamson.

Jefferson Parish Social Services AuthoritynamedBrian cooganas CFO.

Coogan served as controller. The authority provides behavioral health, developmental disability and primary care services to eligible residents of the Parish of Jefferson.

Wholesale insurance broker and responsible for underwritingBurns and WilcoxpromotedBonnie steento the general manager andCain Webberdeputy general manager of his office in New Orleans.

Steen was vice president, associate general manager. Steen will oversee the New Orleans team while supporting the Monroe and Baton Rouge sites. She has over 35 years of industry experience as a Surplus Insurance Professional with a specialization in catastrophic property.

Webber was Director, Commercial Insurance, overseeing the Commercial Underwriting Department. He has worked at Burns & Wilcox for over a decade and has taken on increased leadership responsibilities. Webber has worked with unions and contracts from London.

Baton Rouge neighborhood

Trinity Business GrouppromotedAlan tuttleto the financial director andKatie long davisto the controller.

Tuttle, a chartered accountant, joined Trinity in 2017 and was responsible for the accounting of multi-million dollar businesses owned by the family business across the Southeast. He has over 15 years of experience in finance, accounting, tax assessment, risk management and human resources and previously held senior positions in accounting and internal audit at Community Coffee Co. and IBM.

Davis joined the company in 2016 and has held corporate level data analysis, financial reporting and strategic accounting responsibilities. She has also served as Trinitys Student Housing Investment Advisor for the University of Mississippi.

Rick bondwas appointed Chairman of the Board of Governors of theBaton Rouge General Foundationand also serve as an ex-officio member of the general board of directors of Baton Rouge.

The new members of the foundation board areLeslie Berg, community liaison forLee Michaels Fine Jewelry;Mimi Singer Lee, executive vice-president and director of human resources atb1Bank; andJulian White, responsible for engineering forShell Geismar.

The other members of the foundation board areBart phillips, ofBLP Fund, vice-president;Patrice Jones, community activist, treasurer and CPA;Victorian Kathy, ofHealthy blue, secretary;Scott Kirkpatrick, ofPelican State Partners, immediate past president;Michael albritton,ASA Properties;Mark Goodson,CSRS Inc.;Lucie Kantrow,Bernhard Capital;Meg mahoney,Methanex Corp.;Phyllis mclaurin, retired fromJPMorgan Chaseand community volunteer, chairman of the general board of directors of Baton Rouge;Dr. Ernest J. Mencer, retired director ofBRG Regional Burning Center;Keith ONeill, culinary and nutritional solutions toHHS Inc.;Laura Parr,BRG auxiliary cardPresident;Jim Purgerson,Citizens Bank & Trust;Dr William Russell,BRG Radiation Oncology;Edgardo Tenreiro, ex officio member,BRGChairman and Chief Executive Officer; andPadma vatsavai,Vinformatix.

Shane Sedotalwas promoted to Vice President of Customer Service and Support atREV high speed, the parent company of RTC, Eatel and Vision Communications.

Sedotal will lead a team of over 80 employees and was Director of Customer Operations for the 60,000 commercial and residential customers of these three companies. He has 26 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and began his career with Eatels Answering Services and Operator Services in 1995.

Louisiana Dental Associationannounced thatAnnette droddywas promoted to executive director.

Droddy joined the association in 2003 as Director of Communications and Public Affairs and was promoted to Deputy Executive Director in 2011. Droddy graduated with a BA in Mass Communication from LSU.

TheGrand Baton Rouge Women’s CouncilelectedSoncheree Johnsonas president.

The other leaders are vice-presidentAriel Dixon, SecretaryDeVan Stephenson, TreasurerDebbie gonzalez, Adjunct treasurerFaye Ferdinandand historianEileen Kennedy.

Board members starting a two-year term areMonica Michelles;Shana augustus;Lois FolseandJaimie Smith. Returns for the second year of a term areTana Boudreaux,JiJi JonasandMarilyn Mayeux.

Neel-Schaffer Inc.was appointed vice-presidentsGlenn Ledin his office in Baton RougeConnie standigein his office in New Orleans.

Ledet joined Neel-Schaffer in 2019 and holds the position of Business Program Manager for Coastal Science and Engineering, responsible for regional and corporate business development and for the implementation of resource initiatives projects. coastal and in water. He has 14 years of experience.

Standige joined Neel-Schaffer in 2016 and leads business development efforts for its offices in Louisiana. She has over 30 years of engineering experience and previously worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, where she held positions including Assistant Secretary of Operations and Engineer Administrator.

Acadian ambulanceDirector of OperationsTaylor richardwas appointed director ofNational EMS Academy, a division of Acadian businesses that operates in partnership with South Louisiana Community College and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

Richard replaces Kirk Lacour, who held a full-time position in the Acadian legal service. Richard has been with Acadian for 10 years, having served as a Field Paramedic Supervisor and Operations Coordinator in North Texas before assuming his most recent role as Director of Operations in Ouachita Parish. He holds an Associate’s Degree from South Louisiana Community College and the National EMS Academy, and is studying for a BA in Unified Public Safety Administration from Northwestern State University in Louisiana.