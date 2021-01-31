Cautious market in a context of sluggish prospects for economic recovery





Stock prices are expected to move sideways this week with a downward bias as investors begin to lose confidence in the domestic economy’s rapid recovery. Analysts said the expectations of government economic managers that the first quarter’s gross domestic product figures would remain negative made investors cautious in the market. GDP contracted 9.5% in the year 2020 and fell 8.3% in the fourth quarter. But the contraction was in line with market expectations.The growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, many provinces reverting to much stricter quarantine measures, and uncertainty over the vaccine’s deployment also add to investor concerns. . “Investor sentiment remains cautious as high valuations, signs of a lukewarm recovery fuel bearish sentiment that could worsen if earnings disappoint and the government fails to contain the outbreak,” said Jonathan Ravelas, strategist Chief Investment Officer at BDO Unibank Inc. “The week’s close at 6,612.62 signals further testing towards the 6,500 near-term levels,” Ravelas added. But COL Financial expects the Philippine Stock Exchange Index to end 2021 at 8,300 points despite current negative trading feelings. COL’s financial research director April Lee-Tan said the outlook for the national economy for 2021 was not very attractive given the poor outlook for consumer and business spending and delays in the process. adoption of tax cuts. “However, the stock market can still hope that the availability of COVID-19 vaccines will help economic conditions normalize more quickly. Plus, equity valuations are still reasonable given the low interest rates, ”Tan said. The stock market can also benefit from the influx of foreign funds into energy markets, such as the Philippines. Last week, the PSEi fell 6.2% to 6,612.62, its lowest close in nearly three months, as investors were cautious of the domestic economy’s recovery. Global stocks, meanwhile, ended a lousy week with another volatile session on Friday as the buying frenzy on GameStop and certain other stocks resumed amid heightened scrutiny from regulators. Major U.S. indexes fell about 2% following similar declines in Europe and Asia, while investors ignored some positive developments on coronavirus vaccines. Analysts said factors other than the drama surrounding GameStop influenced Friday’s pullout and earlier in the week. These include concerns about high valuations of stocks given the economic weakness caused by COVID-19. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. fiscal stimulus may lag behind market expectations after President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion package received a skeptical reception in Congress. But much of the attention has been focused on issues around GameStop, which has climbed nearly 70% after Robinhood and other trading platforms lifted restrictions on trading in stocks. Shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and others were in tears for much of the week as organized investors on Reddit targeted shares in Robinhood and other platforms to fight short sellers of hedge funds that bet on lower prices. “This is all a risk reduction event for hedge funds, because of the loss they took on stocks like GameStop,” said Karl Haeling of LBBW. With AFP

