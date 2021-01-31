Finsa issues CKD on Mexican Stock Exchange for $ 150 million – breaking news, breaking news, top news headlines





The placement of Finsa’s CKD is a sign of the great appetite for financing Mexican companies to take advantage of the opportunities that emerge in the market, even when the health contingency persists. Finsa has established itself as one of the recurring issuers of BMV, and an example of the growth that can be achieved through the wide range of assets offered by the Stock Exchange, said Jos-Oriol Bosch, CEO of Grupo BMV. The statement clarifies that Finsa will use the resources to develop and acquire properties to form a new industrial portfolio in the country’s main markets: Mexico City, Monterrey and Bajo, where there is potential growth in sectors such as automotive, l electronics and logistics. , aeronautics, medical, among others. The contingency caused by the spread of COVID-19 has put industrial activities on the back burner, and with it investments and the development of industrial parks, but with the resumption of economic activity, this type of development will take off. Finsa debuted on BMV in 2012 with the issuance of a CKD for 2,750 million pesos, and launched a second CKD in 2015, for 5,000 million pesos. In 2019, Finsa completed the largest industrial real estate transaction of the year in Mexico and Latin America for $ 841 million, through the CKD FINSACK12, and which was the second national financial instrument of its kind to end its cycle. of divestment, reported the signing in a statement. Finsa is one of the largest real estate portfolio managers in Latin America, with 22 industrial parks and over 2.6 million square meters in rental and management.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos