Explained: the Silicon Valley startup that caused Wall Street chaos

(Written by Nathaniel Popper, Matt Phillips, Kate Kelly and Tara Siegel Bernard)

The Robinhood online trading app has become a cultural phenomenon and Silicon Valley darling with the promise of snatching the stock market from the traditional gatekeepers of Wall Streets and letting people trade, which also makes it easy to putting millions of dollars in danger than summoning an Uber.

Last week, in the midst of a market frenzy pitting amateur traders against hedge fund bigwigs, that veneer began to flake off. Ultimately, Robinhood was at the mercy of the very industry he had sworn to topple.

The frenzy turned into a crisis when legions of armchair investors on Robinhood, who had bought options and shares from GameStop, a video game retailer, widened those bets and also began making big trades in other actions, including AMC Entertainment.

As the trading craze increased, the risk-reducing mechanisms of financial systems run by obscure entities at the center of the stock market called clearing houses were put in place on Thursday, forcing Robinhood to find emergency liquidity to continue being able to. to negotiate. He had to prevent clients from buying a number of heavily traded stocks and tapping into a bank line of credit in excess of $ 500 million. On Thursday evening, the company also received an emergency infusion of more than $ 1 billion from its existing investors.

A flying start-up suddenly looked like an overwhelmed, creaky company.

From a marketing standpoint, they are positioning themselves as new, innovative and cool, said Peter Weiler, co-managing director of brokerage and trading company Abel Noser. What I think everyone misses is that when you peel the onion it’s just a heavily regulated business.

Robinhoods’ distress follows a familiar tale: A Silicon Valley company that vowed to disrupt an industry ends up being defeated by the forces it unleashed and must be brought under control by regulators, or in this case, the industry. that she promised to change. Its arc isn’t that different from Facebook and Google, which changed the way billions of people socialize and search for information, but are now caught in the crosshairs of lawmakers and an angry public.

They were trying to change the rules of the road without understanding how the road was paved and with no respect for existing guardrails, said Chris Nagy, former business director of TD Ameritrade and co-founder of the Healthy Markets Association, a non-profit profit that seeks to educate market players. This ended up creating risk for their clients and systemic risk for the market more broadly.

The fiasco will almost certainly have consequences for the company. The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it would take a close look at any stocks that could disadvantage investors or unduly hamper their ability to trade certain securities. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for hearings into complaints that clients were being excluded from the trades.

After Robinhood curtailed some trading on Thursday and the share price fell, enraged users flooded online app stores with vitriolic reviews, with some accusing Robinhood of making the Wall Street offer. Others sued the company for the losses suffered. Robinhoods’ continued vulnerability, even after raising $ 1 billion, became clear on Friday by restricting trading on more than 50 stocks.

It wasn’t because we wanted to prevent people from buying those stocks, Robinhood said in a blog post Friday night. On the contrary, the startup said, it restricted purchases of volatile stocks so that it could comfortably meet the deposit requirements imposed by its clearing houses, which it said had increased tenfold over the week.

None of this seems to be slowing its growth. Even though Robinhoods’ actions angered existing customers, he was winning new ones. The app was downloaded more than 177,000 times on Thursday, double the daily download rate from the previous week, according to Apptopia, a data provider, and it had 2.7 million daily active users on its mobile app. that day, the highest on record. That’s more than rivals Schwab, TD Ameritrade, E * Trade, Fidelity and Webull combined.

All growth, few guardrails

The controversy is not new to Robinhood.

The two Stanford classmates who started the company in 2013 said from the start that their goal was to democratize finance by making commerce accessible to everyone. To accomplish this, the Menlo Park, Calif., Company has repeatedly used a classic Silicon Valley formula of user-friendly software, brash marketing, and disregard of existing rules and institutions.

Online brokers have traditionally charged around $ 10 for each trade, but Robinhood said customers of its phone app can trade for free. This move has attracted hordes of young investors.

In expanding its business, the company ignored academic research showing how frequent and frictionless trading typically does not lead to good financial results for investors. The risks to customers became evident last summer when a suicide note from a 20-year-old student blamed his death on a six-figure business loss.

Robinhood also popularized options trading among novices. An option is generally cheaper than buying a stock outright, but it has the potential to lead to much larger and faster gains and losses, which is why regulators and brokers have traditionally limited trading these financial contracts to more sophisticated traders.

Robinhood’s marketing, meanwhile, covered up the fact that its business model and free commerce was paid for by selling customer orders to businesses on Wall Street in a system known as payment for order flow. Large trading companies like Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial pay Robinhood a small fee each time they buy or sell for its clients, usually a fraction of a dime per share. These trading companies make money, in turn, by pocketing the difference, known as the spread, between the buy and sell price of a given stock transaction, and the more trades they handle, the more their income potential is high. Many other online brokers rely on a similar system, but Robinhood has traded to collect significantly more for each trade than other online brokers, the New York Times found.

The mismatch between Robinhoods’ marketing and the underlying mechanics led to a $ 65 million fine from the SEC last month. The agency said Robinhood had misled customers about how it was paid by Wall Street companies for forwarding customer interactions.

Robinhood also clashed with regulators as it rushed to launch new products. In December 2018, the company announced that it would offer a checking and savings account that would be insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corp., or SIPC, which protects investors in the event of a brokerage firm’s bankruptcy.

But the then CEO of SIPC said he hadn’t heard of the Robinhoods plan, and pointed out that SIPC does not protect simple savings accounts that would be the job of the Federal Deposit Insurance. Corp. It took nearly a year for Robinhood to reintroduce the product, stating in a blog post that it made mistakes in its previous announcement.

They went for a big splash and they often had to get pushed back, said Scott Smith, brokerage analyst at financial firm Cerulli Associates.

The shock with Wall Street

Robinhood’s ambitions and amateurism have collided in recent weeks as small investors, many of whom were tasked with challenging Wall Street’s dominance, used its free trades to drive up the stock of GameStop and other companies. Rampant speculation in options contracts helped push GameStops shares from around $ 20 on January 12 to nearly $ 500 on Thursday, a rally that forced Robinhood to curb its own clients.

One institution that triggered Robinhood last week is a clearinghouse called the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. Owned by its member financial institutions, including Robinhood, DTCC clears and settles most stock transactions, essentially ensuring that money and stocks end up in the right hands. (Option transactions are cleared by another entity.)

But the role of DTCC is more than just clerical. Clearing houses are supposed to help isolate a particular market from tail risks, ensuring that if a single financial player goes bankrupt, it does not create contagion. To do its job, DTCC requires its members to keep a reserve of money that can be used to stabilize the system if necessary. And when stocks fluctuate wildly or there is a flurry of trading, the size of the cushion it demands from each member, called a margin call, can increase on short notice.

This is what happened Thursday morning. DTCC informed its member companies that the total cushion, which was then $ 26 billion, was to grow to $ 33.5 billion within hours. Because Robinhood’s clients were responsible for so many transactions, Robinhood was responsible for paying a significant portion of the bill.

The request for DTCCs is not negotiable. A company that cannot meet its margin call is effectively excluded from the stock trading activity because DTCC will no longer clear its trades. If you can’t clear a trade, you can’t negotiate a trade, said Robert Greifeld, former chief executive of Nasdaq and current chairman of Virtu Financial. You are off the island. You are banned.

For veteran players like Citadel Securities and JPMorgan Chase, generating additional hundreds of millions of dollars on short notice was no problem. But for a startup like Robinhood, it was a wild ride.

While mustering the necessary cash from its line of credit and investors, Robinhood limited clients to buying GameStop, AMC, and other stocks. Allowing his investors to sell these volatile stocks but not buy them reduced his level of risk and helped him meet additional liquidity needs, Robinhood said in his blog post.

In the end, the company managed to raise around $ 1 billion from some of its existing investors, including venture capitalists Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital. As a sweetener, Robinhood has issued special shares to these investors that will give them a better deal when the company goes public, starting this year.

But the quick deal has left more than one observer scratching their heads.

How Does an Online Broker Need a Billion Dollar Nightly Brew? asked Roger McNamee, a longtime investor who co-founded private equity firm Elevation Partners. There is something about it that says someone is really afraid of what is going on.