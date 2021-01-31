Three listed units of China’s HNA disclose embezzlement of nearly $ 10 billion





BEIJING (Reuters) – Three units of HNA, once China’s most acquired conglomerate, say nearly $ 10 billion has been embezzled by shareholders, in disclosures to stock exchanges that come amid an investigation by the government on the deeply indebted group. FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the HNA Plaza building in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS / Jason Lee / File Photo A total of 61.5 billion yuan ($ 9.57 billion) has been embezzled by shareholders and other related parties, Shenzhen-listed Hainan Airlines Holding Co, HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co and CCOOP Group Co said on Friday. . The identity of the shareholders was not disclosed in the statements. The three companies and their subsidiaries had also provided non-conforming guarantees for funding of 46.5 billion yuan, according to statements filed after creditors of their parent company took court action to have the conglomerate bankrupt and restructured. . The move came after a local government-led task force concluded due diligence at HNA earlier in January and presented plans for ceding risks, allowing it to take the next step of resolving the issue. a multi-year liquidity crisis. The government-appointed task force expects as many as 500 companies linked to the HNA Group to go bankrupt, Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported on Saturday, citing sources it did not identify. Caixin previously reported that HNA owns more than 2,300 companies. HNA was once one of the most aggressive trading companies in China. But its tens of billions of dollars in spending have caught the attention of the Chinese government and foreign regulators. As its debts grew, it sold assets such as airport services company Swissport and electronic distributors Ingram Micro to focus on its airline and tourism business. HNA had 706.7 billion yuan in debt at the end of June 2019, as shown in the latest bond report released that year. It hasn’t updated since. Its main creditor is the state-backed China Development Bank, which also chairs the company’s creditors committee. Reporting by Ryan Woo and Meg Shen; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

