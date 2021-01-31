GM hopes to phase out gasoline vehicles and have a fully electric portfolio by 2040 | News

(TNS) General Motors aims for all of its new global light vehicles, including full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, to be zero-emission by 2035. It also aims for 2040 to make its global products and factories carbon neutral .
GM made the announcements Thursday, without saying that all of its vehicles will be zero-emission, which means battery-powered or hydrogen fuel cell electric propulsion.
Carbon neutrality means that all vehicles and factories will be zero emissions and GM will buy carbon credits to compensate for those that are not.
Aspire is a great word because it helps us achieve our vision, said Dane Parker, director of sustainability at GM. We were taking steps to make our vehicles zero emission by 2035. It will take the effort of many people and governments to get there. So we have a vision, we have a plan and we are taking action today to make it happen.
Parker said GM’s global plan for zero-emission vehicles includes heavy-duty trucks by 2040. Simply put. Parker said: By 2040, 100% of our portfolio will be fully electric and that’s the vision that emerges.
Parker said GM also signed the Trade Ambition Pledge for 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is a call by a global coalition of UN agencies, business leaders and business leaders. industry to protect the environment.
General Motors is joining governments and businesses around the world working to build a safer, greener and better world, GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. We encourage others to do the same.
An extraordinary step forward
GM will offer zero-emission vehicles over a range of prices and work with all of its stakeholders, including suppliers and the Environmental Defense Fund, to build charging infrastructure and promote consumer acceptance.
Parker said this route will not eliminate jobs.
We plan to use the resources we have and allocate them in a way that supports our future in electric vehicles and brings back the well-paying jobs we have today into the future, Parker said.
In addition, GM plans to convert today’s gas stations to tomorrow’s charging stations. Already in other countries, gas stations are shifting to public fast-charging points, and that’s a trend I would see grow, Parker said.
The Environmental Defense Fund calls on GMs to take an extraordinary step forward.
GM is making it clear that taking action to eliminate pollution from all new light-duty vehicles by 2035 is a critical part of any business plan for automakers, said Fred Krupp, chairman of the fund, in a statement.
About 200 countries signed the 2015 Paris Agreement, which the United States joined on the first day of President Joe Bidens’ term. It sets a collective goal of limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius, above pre-industrial levels, in order to mitigate the damage caused by climate change.
To achieve this goal, the world must reduce the net impact of carbon emissions from all human activities to zero by 2050, Barra said.
As one of the largest automakers in the world, General Motors seeks to lead our industry and our world towards these goals, said Barra. For General Motors, our biggest carbon impact comes from the exhaust emissions of the vehicles we sell in our case, which is 75%. This is why it is so important to accelerate towards a future in which every vehicle we sell is a zero emission vehicle.
Barra told Wall Street late last year that GM would offer 30 new all-electric vehicles to the world by 2025, which means 40% of the U.S. models offered by the company would be electric vehicles.
GM’s investment in electricity
GM is also working to reduce emissions from its global manufacturing plants. It is investing $ 27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025, up from the $ 20 billion GM had planned to invest before the pandemic.
This investment will further develop GM’s Ultium battery technology, which will support its new electric vehicles.
In addition, it covers updating GM factories such as Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, where GM plans to build at least five EVs in the future, the first being the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup slated for release. later this year.
In addition, GM is retooling its Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee to build electric vehicles from parts sourced from around the world.
GM is also investing in new plants such as Ultium Cells LLC near its old assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. GM has sold the Lordstown plant to electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors, which will launch the Endurance pickup later this year.
Beyond eco-friendly cars and factories, GM predicts that 100% of its electric vehicle batteries will be reused as other forms of energy storage. The Ultium system, for example, is designed to be serviceable, so we don’t intend any of our batteries to be disposable, Parker said.
GM said more than half of its capital spending and product development team will be spent on electric and autonomous electric vehicle programs.
While GM has announced its intention to offer an electric vehicle for every customer, from crossovers and SUVs to trucks and sedans, it will continue to increase the fuel efficiency of its traditional internal combustion cars with technologies such as Stop / Start, a better aerodynamics, smaller and boosted engines. , more efficient transmissions, and other vehicle enhancements including weight reduction and lower rolling resistance tires.
To tackle emissions from its own operations, GM has said it will provide 100% renewable energy to power its U.S. sites by 2030 and its global sites by 2035, representing a five-year acceleration in l global goal previously announced by the company.
To account for the remaining expected carbon emissions, GM plans to invest in carbon credits or offsets, he said.
GM said it will evaluate these compensation solutions in the coming years, adding that the offsets should be used sparingly.
GM has worked with some of its largest suppliers to create a sustainability council to share best practices. GM is also working with suppliers to set supply chain goals to reduce emissions and use more sustainable materials.
It is also important that the electricity produced to charge EVs comes from renewable sources like wind and solar, which is why GM has worked with utilities and developers to support investments in renewable energy near the markets. GM facilities through power purchase agreements and green tariffs.
Finally, GM partnered with EVgo last year to add more than 2,700 new fast chargers by the end of 2025, to accelerate the adoption of consumer electric vehicles. The new fast chargers will be powered 100% by renewable energy.
