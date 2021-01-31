COVID Vaccine Boosts Nervous Guilt Relief

A thin syringe of milky liquid shouldn’t cause so much emotion.

Relief. Nervousness. Recognition. Fear. Guilt.

As a high-risk reporter who has covered COVID-19 almost exclusively since last March, I wanted the vaccine as soon as it was available. I also knew there wouldn’t be enough for a while.

The frustration was real.

Several attempts to secure appointments for me and my 75 year old father were unsuccessful. I tried every zip code I could think of in Allegheny and Beaver counties, tried the links for the Allegheny County 65+ clinic and was somewhere around the 4300th reporting for Heritage’s vaccine Valley. But no hope of a date.

After waiting in a virtual line Monday for 48 minutes, I was convinced that I would have my chance at a slot machine in a giant eagle in Allegheny County.

My wait time was less than a minute. This would be the attempt that ultimately worked.

And the screen froze. Fifteen minutes later my wait time was still less than a minute and I had to access the site 14 minutes earlier. Time has passed, but the clock has not updated.

Like many others, I took to social media and expressed my frustrations to friends and family. A few minutes later, an old colleague who I hadn’t spoken to since working in a warehouse turned newsroom sent me a message: Did I want her to try to make an appointment for me?

Sure. I didn’t expect this to work.

Twenty-six hours later, I found myself driving nervously on several highways and through the back roads of Butler County to make the 52.4 mile trip to a little giant eagle in Butler. I arrived 10 mins early what anyone who knows me would say it was a miracle and stood in line behind a little old lady at the pharmacy. I saw three people waiting by a door that said vaccinations and it started to leak and I finally got my place in line.

My heart sank as I heard the woman in front of me ask me to make an appointment for a vaccination. The technician explained to him that the appointments had to be made online and that each dose received by the pharmacy was already spoken. The wife said she didn’t know how to go online, and I texted my husband and a girlfriend because the guilt was overwhelming me. I wanted to give him my spot in the line but, as they pointed out, I had driven 90 minutes and was considered high risk myself.

Before I could act on my impulse, it was my turn to check in. I sat down and waited, chatting with a grocer who had just been vaccinated and congratulating me on getting mine. She had had and recovered from COVID before, but felt it was her duty to get the vaccine. Her daughters had also received their vaccine and she wanted more young people to take the virus seriously.

The process was quick and painless, a little pinch when the needle broke my skin and absolutely nothing else when the pharmacist injected the milky vaccine. Had to wait 30 minutes to make sure I didn’t have a reaction, but once they gave me my vaccine card I was on my way home two hours away in traffic rush hour.

The next day my arm was incredibly worse than that of a flu shot. But otherwise, I felt good. A friend, a breast cancer survivor, said she felt tired and cold the day after her vaccination, but luckily I didn’t feel that reaction. I proudly shared my vaccine selfie on Facebook and Instagram and found out that my 80-year-old godfather in Indiana received his first injection at the same time.

There was the relief of knowing that my loved ones and I were on our way to normalcy after a terribly abnormal year. That we would be protected and would continue to do our part to protect others from the virus. But then the comments and questions started.

Former colleagues who could not get an appointment. Friends frustrated because they couldn’t get their parents to meet. Friends who hoped to have a golden ticket that would allow themselves or their parents to have access to the Willy Wonka of vaccines. Judgment for “skipping the line”, or for not letting my dad get my date, don’t worry, dad had his scheduled for later in the week, closer to home.

I am in 1A because of my BMI, but that is not the reason why I prioritized the vaccination. But none of these conditions made me eligible for a vaccine, despite my doctors worried about what could happen if I contracted COVID.

I sit here still guilty of being able to get the shot when so many others are frustrated and unable to get appointments. I am grateful for the friend who helped me and relieved me to be halfway through the process. I am still worried about the side effects of the second dose, the pharmacist warned me that I might feel exhausted and sick for 24 hours after my next shot. And I’m not sure what will follow.

For 11 months, I stayed home after the gatherings, bubbled with a small group, and masked myself whenever I left the house. I intend to continue some of these practices. I don’t know what the right choices will be after I get fully immunized.

To be honest, I don’t think any of us do. But I wouldn’t trade the chance to make those choices for anything.

Daveen Rae Kurutz is a writer for The Beaver County Times.