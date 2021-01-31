De Blasio: not a storm to be underestimated





STATEN ISLAND, NY New York City officials are calling on residents to refrain from unnecessary travel on Monday as emergency response units prepare for a blizzard. It’s not a storm to be underestimated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference on Sunday. Tomorrow will be a really tough day. On Sunday morning, meteorologists predicted that snow would start to fall around 7 p.m. Sunday and continue through Monday, dropping between 14 and 16 inches of snow in parts of the city early Tuesday. Blizzard conditions could also include wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour over parts of Staten Island and coastal flooding along the boroughs of the North Shore, according to a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday. . The NWS warning reads in part: Travel can be very difficult if not impossible. Officials said that in the event of a city emergency, downed tree responders will be on call Monday, as gusts of wind could reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. CLOSURES, CANCELLATIONS In preparation for the winter storm, officials canceled the in-person learning and open streets program for restaurants in the city on Monday, while vaccination sites reschedule appointments on Monday, de Blasio said. We want everyone to be vaccinated, but there will also be enormous difficulties and danger in moving around on Monday, de Blasio said. The last thing we want to do is get our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this, it just doesn’t make sense. HOW MUCH SNOW DURING THE NIGHT? According to the city’s emergency management service, some residents could see up to five inches on the ground Monday morning. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., residents are likely to experience blizzard-like conditions, said Deanne Criswell, commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department. Ultimately 14 to 16 inches with a slight possibility of even climbing higher than that in parts of the city, Criswell said. We strongly encourage everyone to stay indoors on Mondays during this time. DSNY: STRONG AND PRESENT The city’s sanitation department has 2,000 trucks ready and its full capacity of drivers is split into two 12-hour shifts on Monday, along with additional trucks provided by the Ministry of Transport and other agencies, the commissioner said. from DSNY, Edward Grayson. You will see us there; we’ll be loud and we’ll be there, Grayson said. In preparation for the event, Grayson said crews have already started treating 400 miles of road with liquid brine to help prevent snow from building up. That being said, he warned residents that many roads will require multiple crossings throughout the day due to the speed at which the snow is expected to fall.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos